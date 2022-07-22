COURT HOUSE – Two people were found deceased at a residence on West Atlantic Avenue July 21 in what appears to be a murder and suicide, police say.
editor's pick
Police: Two Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Locations
Herald Staff
Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 Charged for Vandalism at Villas Church
- Young Pilot Killed in Middle Township Plane Crash
- Police: Arrest Made for Nursing Home Fraud
- Court House Men Arrested for Drugs and Child Porn
- 3 Men Charged in SIC Domestic Dispute, Assault of Police
- UPDATE: Young Pilot in Fatal Accident Flew for Banner Company
- Boutique Hotel Overlay Coming to Avalon’s Business District?
- Wildwoods Jitney to End Weekday Service
- Upgrade George Redding Bridge Approach, Pierson Urges
- State Police Seek Public Help Locating Missing Woodbine Man
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- North Cape May - To reply to the Stone Harbor comment on EV's, and the current strain on the grid and what to do if we lose power during a hurricane. How do we evacuate the island if we cannot power our EV'...
- Stone Harbor - Come on Man we gotta be able to Spout Off about the Gang Who Couldn’t Spend Straight ! Bad budgeting is a 10% cost overruns; horrendous budgeting is a 30% cost overruns. Hey the Stone Harbor Pump is...
- Ocean City - Went down to Wildwood last weekend, with the family for our Grandson’s soccer tournament (Beach Blast). Found it way outrageous, that parking was priced at $40. Seriously, need those vendors gouge...
- West Wildwood - Why is West Wildwood paying the excessive salary for one person to be a clerk and administrator? Will Commissioner Banning ever expose the Brady letter situation as he promised? Will the alleged...
- Stone Harbor - How interesting.. Stone Harbor council says they support climate change, yet did anyone else notice how many suburbans and giant trucks they own? The 42 block long town has almost as much equipment...