Deion McCann

 Provided by the Cape May County Correctional Facility

WILDWOOD – A routine traffic stop in Wildwood led to an arrest for drugs and a firearm July 5. 

After pulling a car over for vehicle related issues, officers observed unusual activity before they’d even spoken to the driver. The officers conducted a tactical approach.

As they detained the driver and one passenger, they asked to search the vehicle. Deion McCann, 26, of Washington Township, who had been driving the vehicle, agreed.

Officers found a .22 caliber revolver with the cylinder chambered with six rounds of .22 caliber ammunition. Police also found several prepackaged bags of cocaine and heroin.

McCann was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine. He was also ticketed for vehicle violations.

McCann is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

Any charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

