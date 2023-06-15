Resized_20230615_130006.jpeg
Courtesy North Wildwood Police Department

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Resized_20230615_133158.jpeg

NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Police Department has been conducting an investigation and is requesting assistance from the public to identify two suspects in a burglary investigation that occurred on June 4, 2023, between the hours of 3:00 AM and 6:00 AM in the Anglesea section of North Wildwood. The subjects were seen driving a white Pontiac G6, with NJ license plates. 

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments