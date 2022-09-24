The Wildwoods Will Be Revved Up for Two Classic Car Events Sept. 19-22

A classic car from the Fall Car Classic in Wildwood in September 2019. While the official event at the Wildwoods Convention Center continued, the unofficial H2oi event also took over the Wildwoods.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – The Fall Classic Car Show brought an accompanied, unsanctioned car event with it that police worked to monitor in the Wildwoods Sept. 23 and 24.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments