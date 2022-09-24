WILDWOOD – The Fall Classic Car Show brought an accompanied, unsanctioned car event with it that police worked to monitor in the Wildwoods Sept. 23 and 24.
The so-called “pop-up rallies” are part of an event known as H2oi. When the same pop-up event previously came to Ocean City, Maryland, police there had to deal with speeding cars, crowds and crashes, NJ.comreported.
Though the official Fall Classic Car Show is hosted at the Wildwoods Convention Center, police in North Wildwood and Middle Township also responded to the event Sept. 24.
John Stevenson, Chief of Police for North Wildwood put out a statement announcing enforcement measures. The North Wildwood Police Department (NWPD) worked with local businesses to enforce loitering and trespassing rules in parking lots on private property.
NWPD is already busy providing security for the city’s annual Irish Weekend. They say they brought in the county Sheriff’s Office to help with enforcement. Stevenson said they’ve gone so far as to prepare a booking team staffed by county correctional officers.
The Wildwood Police Department put out a statement the afternoon of Sept. 24 warning the public to avoid Pacific, Atlantic and Ocean Avenues due to congestion. They cited the “unsanctioned H2Oi event.”
Though it appeared that much of the congestion was on the island, Middle Township police put out a statement the morning of Sept. 24 advising against gatherings in the parking lots of businesses in Rio Grande.
Middle Township police cited “numerous social media posts” in their warning about the “unsanctioned assemblies.” They said their Major Crimes unit would review social media posts to investigate motor vehicle violations at an evening pop-up rally in the Lowe’s parking lot Sept. 23.
A Facebook group titled Wildwood H2oi 2022 had numerous posts with car owners organizing meet-up times and locations.
It was not immediately clear if police had arrested anyone in connection with the H2Oi rallies.
This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it is obtained.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.