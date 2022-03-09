COURT HOUSE - Several local law enforcement officers have upcoming dates in Cape May County Superior Court to face criminal charges. Here is an update on the cases.
Robert Harkins
Robert Harkins, a county detective with the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, was indicted by a state grand jury Jan. 31 on two counts of third-degree tampering with public records and one count of conspiracy.
His lawyer was working on a motion to dismiss the charges, but meanwhile, in a secretive process, the grand jury was hearing evidence it deemed enough probable cause to indict the case.
Both the indictment and the motion to dismiss were filed within hours of each other. Now, there could be months until Judge Michael Blee will decide if he will dismiss the case. The next listing of the case is May 20, though the judge may hear the motion sooner. There is no date set.
The incident stems from a hit-and-run accident in the Walgreens parking lot, in Court House, involving Harkins’ mother-in-law as the victim, according to his attorney.
The Middle Township police officer, who responded to the scene, was not thorough enough in his investigation to satisfy Harkins, who then took the matter into his own hands, which resulted in these criminal charges, according to a motion to dismiss the case, submitted on behalf of Harkins.
In the brief, Harkins concedes he got a call from his mother-in-law about the hit-and-run and arrived on scene but did not identify himself to anyone, including the Middle Township patrolman, as law enforcement.
Harkins contends in court documents that the responding officer blew the investigation off, was “uninterested” and remained on scene for less than 10 minutes.
Harkins doesn’t dispute he subpoenaed for the store surveillance through a support staffer in the prosecutor’s office, obtained the suspect’s license plate from that footage, and then had a prosecutor’s office teammate run the plate.
After learning the identity of the vehicle’s owner, Joseph Tees, Harkins staked out the suspect's home, in Court House, and photographed the vehicle, in an attempt to file “citizen’s complaints.”
He compiled a report and hand-delivered it to Middle Township Police Department, but instead of using it to go after the alleged hit-and-run driver, they turned it into Harkins’ superiors.
Harkins’ attorney, Andrew M. Smith, said prosecutorial discretion was not properly applied in the case and it should be handled as a personnel matter, not in criminal court. It is “too trivial” for prosecution, he argues in the brief.
Harkins allegedly did not disclose his investigatory actions, as required, and instead documented them with an outdated general investigation report, to avoid a review by his superiors, Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck’s office said in a statement.
Harkins began his career as a member of the North Wildwood Police Department in 1991, at first working seasonally and eventually coming on full-time as a patrolman.
In 2001, he moved to the county prosecutor’s office where he is currently a detective sergeant, according to the brief accompanying the notice requesting the court hear the motion.
Tyrone Rolls
Ocean City Sgt. Tyrone Rolls pleaded not guilty on first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree aggravated assault, and two counts of second-degree official misconduct charges.
Rolls was accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage student both on and off duty, and after a physical altercation Jan. 1, 2021, she went to the police.
Rolls is represented by Meghan Hoerner and James Leonard and was released on conditions by a municipal court judge in April 2021. Hoerner didn’t respond to an email seeking an update on the case but said before the arraignment she thinks the case is heading for a trial. He is suspended without pay from the department.
Rolls will be back in front of Judge Bernard DeLury to conference the case March 18.
Joshua Bryan
Joshua Bryan, a Middle Township police sergeant, was arrested July 21 and charged with two counts of third-degree witness tampering. He was released on a summons.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the current case, Bryan showed up at an ex’s home in uniform and while on duty to confront her about statements she had made two days earlier to his bosses at Middle Township police and officials at the New Jersey Army National Guard Recruitment Center, alleging that the two had engaged in consensual sex a couple of times while he was on duty.
Bryan tried to get information about who the ex spoke to at the department, so he could “smooth things over.”
Bryan will be in front of Judge Christopher Gibson March 17 for a pre-indictment conference, where they will see if they can resolve the case before the grand jury decides if it will indict him.
Bryan is represented by Robert Perry, who didn’t have a comment on the case. Bryan is suspended without pay from the department.
Dylan Keenan-Hannum
Former West Wildwood Police Officer Dylan Keenan-Hannum pleaded guilty Jan. 24 to making terroristic threats against an ex-girlfriend, giving up his right to own guns, and his eligibility to serve as a police officer and hold other public positions.
Keenan-Hannum admitted in court that he threatened to kill an ex-girlfriend and a new man she was with over text and threatened he had a gun.
Judge Christine Smith released Keenan-Hannum in January pending sentencing, over the objection of prosecutors, who said he had a history of domestic violence, according to a Press of Atlantic City report. Hannum is not expected to receive additional jail time at sentencing. He had been in a county jail from the time of his arrest in November 2021 until he was released in January.
His lawyer, Hercules Pappas, did not respond to a request for comment. Sentencing is set for March 22.
Austin Craig and Eric Campbell
Austin Craig and Eric Campbell, two Lower Township police officers, are suspended without pay after they were charged with stealing bicycles in Cape May
The pair will appear in front of Judge Christine Smith to conference the case March 28. Their separate attorneys did not respond to requests for an update on the status of the case. Both officers are suspended without pay pending the resolution of the charges.
Jacob Harris
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Harris was charged with stalking Jan. 27, after a tracking device associated with him was found on someone else’s car, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
The Herald has not yet obtained more information on Harris’ upcoming proceedings or his status with the department.
