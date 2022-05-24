POLICE LINE POLICE TAPE CRIME SCENE FILE STOCK PHOTO LOGO
Carl Balou/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – A young man from Middlesex County was arrested for wielding a knife May 23, police say.

A midnight call prompted the police to respond to a motel complex in the 200 block of East Spicer Avenue in Wildwood.

Lamar Davis, 18, of Old Bridge, New Jersey, reportedly threatened the motel manager with a knife. Officers investigated and quickly found Davis to match the suspect description provided.

Police recovered a kitchen-style knife with a six-inch blade near Davis. 

The motel was hosting a high school after prom event at the time, police say.

Davis is being charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and the possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Davis is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

Any charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty.

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments