POLICE LINE POLICE TAPE CRIME SCENE FILE STOCK PHOTO LOGO
Carl Balou/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD - North Police made an aggravated assault arrest May 28 around 8 p.m.

Matthew Wagner, 26, of Williamstown, New Jersey had knocked another man unconscious in front of a bar on Spruce Avenue, police say.

The man who was assaulted refused medical assistance at the scene of the crime. 

Wagner fled the scene on foot but was quickly detained in the Anglesea portion of North Wildwood. He was charged with obstruction in addition to aggravated assault.

Any charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty.

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments