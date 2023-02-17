EDGEWOOD – Police are looking for two men who they say attempted one armed carjacking, which was unsuccessful, Feb. 16 and then, an hour later, pulled off their second attempt at an armed carjacking in Cape May County that day.
In broad daylight, around 4:34 p.m., in the 2900 block of Route 9, in Edgewood, police say the pair approached a man sitting in a 2018 Dodge Durango, pointed a handgun at him and demanded his keys. The victim told Middle Township police that one of the suspects got the keys and they fled.
Police said in a press release the suspects are both Black males and arrived driving a 2020 silver Toyota Camry, with Pennsylvania tags LTE6344, which was reportedly stolen at gunpoint in Philadelphia the prior day. One remained in that vehicle and the other took off in the stolen gray Durango.
An hour earlier, in North Cape May, Lower Township police responded around 3:36 p.m. to the 900 block of Irving Avenue, according to the release. A female victim told police two subjects approached her, pointed a handgun at her and demanded her keys. Police said she refused and the suspects fled in the grey sedan. Police believe it was the same pair involved in both crimes.
Police said further investigation revealed the Toyota Camry and the Dodge Durango were not in the area Feb. 17.
The incidents are currently under investigation by the Middle Township and Lower Township police departments, as well as the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the release.
Police want residents who reside in these areas and have outside video surveillance to check their footage for the vehicles matching the descriptions.
Police said anyone with information regarding this case, or video footage, should contact the Lower Township Police Detectives Division at 609-886-1619, ext: 256; the Middle Township Major Crimes Unit at 609-465-8704, or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.
