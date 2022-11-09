DOLLS HANG FROM NOOSE ABOVE TIM ALEXANDER CAMPAIGN SIGN

A photo circulating online appears to depict stuffed dolls hanging from nooses tied to a tree above a sign for a Black candidate for Congress. Police in Middle Township confirmed to the Herald that an investigation is ongoing, but that no charges have been filed, arrests made or suspects named as of morning Nov. 9. 

RIO GRANDE – Police are investigating a potential hate crime, after a photo was widely circulated online Election Night, depicting stuffed dolls hanging from nooses tied to a tree above a sign for a Black candidate for Congress. 

