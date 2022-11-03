THE MANGO MOTEL WILDWOOD

Several guests of the Mango Motel, in Wildwood, told authorities they’d overheard a guest make comments about constructing a bomb in his room, according to a Wildwood Police Department release. He was taken into custody by police who say they found supplies that can be used for bomb making, but nothing ready to be detonated.

WILDWOOD – Police discovered a man who may have been trying to create a bomb at a Wildwood motel Oct. 28.

