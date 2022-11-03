Several guests of the Mango Motel, in Wildwood, told authorities they’d overheard a guest make comments about constructing a bomb in his room, according to a Wildwood Police Department release. He was taken into custody by police who say they found supplies that can be used for bomb making, but nothing ready to be detonated.
WILDWOOD – Police discovered a man who may have been trying to create a bomb at a Wildwood motel Oct. 28.
After reports of an “unwanted guest” at the Mango Motel on Spicer Avenue, Wildwood police arrived and were told of a new arrival in room five. Several guests told authorities they’d overheard the man make comments about constructing a bomb in his room, according to a Wildwood Police Department release.
Wildwood police contacted the K9 unit from the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department to assist with a “protective sweep.”
Joshua Bailey, 37, of Brunswick, Maine was allegedly inside room five at the time. While assistance was on the way, police spotted a copper wire wrapped around the doorknob.
After observing that detail, police evacuated residents in adjacent properties and blocked vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area.
The Atlantic City Police Department’s bomb squad was contacted, and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office also responded to the scene.
Authorities searched Bailey’s room and found several items commonly used as materials in improvised explosive devices (IEDs). None of the various pieces had been formed into a functioning IED.
Bailey was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center for a psychological evaluation. Police said in the release that Bailey is “currently waiting to be incarcerated,” though they did not explain any further information.
Bailey has been charged with second-degree causing false public alarm.
Any charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
