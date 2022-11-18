CAPE MAY – A Lower Township man was caught sleeping in a West Cape May house Nov. 16. After police caught him, they realized he was the suspect in an unrelated burglary from several days prior.
Kevin Traughber, 31, of Lower Township was discovered sleeping on the couch of an unoccupied residence when a friend of the owner was checking on the house. Police say Traughber had allegedly entered the house through an unlocked door.
In a Cape May Police Department release, authorities described the burglary in which he was the suspect. Traughber entered a separate residence Nov. 10 and 11 through an unlocked garage door and used a drill in that garage to remove the lock from a sliding glass door in the same house.
Video surveillance from the burglary helped police to identify Traughber. They also say he was wearing the same clothes on both occasions.
Traughber has been charged with two counts of criminal trespassing in the fourth degree, one count of third-degree burglary, as well as one count of theft and one count of criminal mischief, both disorderly persons offenses.
Any charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.