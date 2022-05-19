CMPD Logo

CAPE MAY - A Cape May City man, age 74, reported being assaulted in the area of the 1300 block of Washington St. May 7.

The man was transported to the trauma unit at AtlantCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City with lacerations to his face, a broken jaw and broken orbital bones requiring surgery.

The Cape May Police Department Detectives urge any members of the public with information to offer their assistance by calling the department at 609-884-9500.

