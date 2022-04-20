278936686_293497582956282_961353372992782651_n.jpg
Via NJ State Police

MARMORA - State Police said they want the public's help finding two men who allegedly walked into an Upper Township Verizon store and walked out with an iPhone 13 without paying for it. 
 
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects who were captured on store surveillance. 
 
The alleged incident occurred, April 15 at approximately 6:50 p.m.
 
278861746_293497626289611_3916933368683177026_n.jpg
Police described the first suspect as a white male with a medium build. They say he was last seen wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers.
 
278917330_293497649622942_9125674673768526767_n.jpg
The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male with a tattoo on his neck. Police said he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white Adidas sneakers.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Troop "A" Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.

