NORTH CAPE MAY – Throughout June, Lower Township Police received multiple complaints reporting check fraud. The tips came from residents of the Victoria Commons Nursing Home in North Cape May.  

An investigation led police to David Beck, Jr. of North Cape May. Beck, 26, was an employee of the nursing home.  

A search warrant at Beck’s residence, revealed evidence of activity related to check fraud, police say. 

Beck has been charged with multiple counts of theft by deception, forgery and credit card theft.

