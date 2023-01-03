UPPER TOWNSHIP - New Jersey State Police announced Jan. 3 that they made an arrest in a hit and run case, where an 80-year-old woman was allegedly left to die on the side of the road after being hit by a car.
The accident occurred at 6:28 p.m., Dec. 29, at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane, police said. Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.
State cops asked for help from the public, after the driver fled the scene. They released a police sketch and a description of the offender and his vehicle, based on witness accounts.
Five days after the accident, they announced they had a suspect in custody. Officers did not announce the name of the defendant and a request for the arrest records in the case was not immediately answered.
Police said witnesses described the involved vehicle as a silver/gray SUV, "possibly a Jeep Cherokee," which had one or two bumper stickers with "OC" on them.
Police said witnesses described the driver as a white male, with glasses, in his 50's, between about five-feet 10-inches to six-feet two-inches tall, 220-250 pounds, with short gray and brown balding hair.
The sketch was released a day later. More information on the charges and the defendant will be released when the information is provided to the newspaper by police.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.