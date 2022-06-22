CRIME SCENE TAPE FILE PHOTO POLICE TAPE LINE
Fer Gregory/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RIO GRANDE – A threatening phone call to a Wawa lead police to close the store and arrest two Pennsylvania men June 19.

In the early morning, around 4:30 a.m., police were called to the Wawa in Rio Grande. Someone had called, claiming they planned to shoot everyone in the store with an AR57, police said.

The store was closed for several hours as police investigated and increase patrols in the area.

Matthew Goldstein, 18, of Feasterville, Penn. And Joseph Vannauker, 18, of Levittown, Penn. were arrested in West Wildwood.

They were both charged with false public alarm, conspiracy and terroristic threats. The investigation revealed no weapons available to the subjects.

Goldstein and Vannauker are being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments