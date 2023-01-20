Shown is a police file photo of Verity Beck, 49, who has been charged in the grisly murder of both her parents in Jenkintown, Pa. The parents owned a second home in Sea Isle City, and Verity Beck is alleged to have worked in Sea Isle as a beach tag inspector.
Courtesy Abington Township Police Department Facebook page
JENKINTOWN, Pa. - A Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, woman who is being accused of killing and dismembering her parents, Jan. 17, has ties to Sea Isle City.
Verity Beck, 49, has been charged with first-degree and third-degree murder of her parents Reid Beck, 73, and Miriam Beck, 72. The elder Becks’ bodies were found in their Jenkintown home, where their daughter was arrested.
The Becks own a second home in Sea Isle City, a city spokesperson confirmed. Other media reports indicated that Verity Beck had worked as a beach tag inspector for Sea Isle.
Abington Township police were called to the 1100 block of Beverly Road, in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, Jan. 17, at 10:30 p.m. to check the well-being of the residents, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page. The call was made by a family member who had not seen or heard from the elderly couple in more than a week.
According to a 6ABC report, the relative who called was the Becks’ son, who had contact with his sister at the home where the parents were found. The report alleged the son noticed what appeared to be bodies and called 911 when he returned home.
According to the police release, after officers entered the home, they encountered Verity Beck, who lived with her parents, and observed one deceased person tightly wrapped in a white bed sheet and evidence of a second deceased person inside the home.
Police said a search of the home uncovered the bodies of Reid and Miriam Beck. A chainsaw was located near one of the bodies, and both individuals were in various stages of dismemberment, the police said.
Several firearms were recovered from the home, as well.
The bodies were transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, where it was determined that both individuals were victims of a gunshot wound to the head and the cause of death was ruled homicide.
Verity Beck was taken into custody and charged with first-degree and third-degree murder. Under Pennsylvania law, those charged with first-degree murder are not eligible for bail. Beck was held at Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
This incident continues to be investigated by the Abington Township Police Department, in conjunction with detectives from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.
