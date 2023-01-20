Verity Beck

Shown is a police file photo of Verity Beck, 49, who has been charged in the grisly murder of both her parents in Jenkintown, Pa. The parents owned a second home in Sea Isle City, and Verity Beck is alleged to have worked in Sea Isle as a beach tag inspector.

 Courtesy Abington Township Police Department Facebook page

JENKINTOWN, Pa. - A Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, woman who is being accused of killing and dismembering her parents, Jan. 17, has ties to Sea Isle City. 

