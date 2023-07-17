Daniel C. Farrell

Daniel C. Farrell

 Courtesy Cape May County Correctional Facility

OCEAN CITY – Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Ocean City Police Chief Jay Prettyman, in a joint press release, announced the arrest of Daniel C. Farrell, 61, of Wesley Avenue, in Ocean City, for the charge of possession and distribution of child pornography.

