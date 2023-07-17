OCEAN CITY – Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Ocean City Police Chief Jay Prettyman, in a joint press release, announced the arrest of Daniel C. Farrell, 61, of Wesley Avenue, in Ocean City, for the charge of possession and distribution of child pornography.
This brings the number of individuals arrested on child pornography charges in Cape May County since the beginning of 2023 to at least nine, mainly due to investigations based on tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
According to the press releases, the NCMEC will provide a CyberTip informing police to the presence of an unidentified subject. This recent tip led to the identification of the subject as Farrell, who allegedly possessed various images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in his cloud account.
An investigation was concluded July 11, after the execution of a search warrant on Farrell’s cellular device. This search warrant was executed by members of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit & Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI-Atlantic City), and Ocean City Police Department.
Following the execution of the search warrant and as a result of the interviews conducted, it was learned that Farrell was allegedly using his cellular device to upload and view child pornography.
Farrell was arrested and charged with third-degree possession of child pornography and second-degree crime distribution of child pornography.
Farrell was processed and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.
An individual charged with a third-degree crime is subject to a term of imprisonment of three to five years in New Jersey state prison and individuals charged with a second-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of five to 10 years in New Jersey state prison.
The prosecutor urges the citizens of Cape May County to report any information regarding child exploitation or any criminal activity within the community.
Information can be reported to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or anonymously on the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office website at cmcpo.tips, as well as through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net by clicking on anonymous tip, or by contacting Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.
