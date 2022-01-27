MTPD Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RIO GRANDE – A Middle Township cop was pulled over assisting a motorist on the shoulder of Route 47 when his police car was hit while he was inside it by a driver alleged to be under the influence.

Police said Patrolman Paul Damiano had just gotten back into his car Jan. 25 around 10 p.m. when it was hit by a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Kelly Francisco, sending the police car flying forward into the vehicle it was pulled over to assist. Police said Damiano had put on his emergency lights prior to the crash.

Francisco, 48, was arrested for DWI and was issued eight motor vehicle citations, police said.

According to a news release, Damiano and Francisco were both taken to Cape Regional Medical Center. Police said the occupants of the third vehicle did not report any injuries and Damiano was determined to have suffered minor injuries.

The above is based on information obtained from law enforcement. All above named individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments