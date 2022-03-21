Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
COURT HOUSE - Ocean City Police Sgt. Tyrone Rolls appeared in court briefly March 18 before his conference was continued to May 20 by Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.  

A Cape May County grand jury returned a five-count indictment in November 2021 against Rolls, including a charge of first-degree aggravated sexual assault.  

Rolls remains suspended from the Ocean City Police Department without pay. Rolls has pleaded not guilty. 

The indictment states that Rolls “knowingly engaged in a sexual relationship with a minor” when the victim, a high school student, was 15 years old.  

In addition to the sexual assault charge, the indictment included a count for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of second-degree official misconduct, and one count of aggravated assault.  

If convicted Rolls could be facing extended incarceration. 

The prosecution at the conference was led by Assistant County Prosecutor Bryna Batten. Rolls was represented by attorney Meghan Hoerner, a past Cape May County prosecutor.  

In previous Herald reporting, Hoerner said that the case is probably headed for trial, as opposed to some form of pretrial disposition. 

To contact Vince Conti, email vconti@cmcherald.com. 

 

