COURT HOUSE – A Cape May County grand jury indicted an Ocean City police officer for fourth-degree stalking April 12, after the state said the officer placed a tracking device on another person’s car.  

Jacob M. Harris was charged with the crime Jan. 27 after the alleged victim told police she found a Tile Bluetooth tracking device on her vehicle.  

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim, identified only as K.Z., said she confronted Harris by text message after she found the tracker and he admitted to placing it on her car.  

After being advised of his Miranda rights the following day, Harris told police he had placed the device on the car months earlier, in November 2021. 

Defense lawyer Michael Ortiz, representing Harris, told the Herald that he has no comment on the case. Jay Prettyman, Ocean City’s police chief, stated that "Harris is currently suspended without pay, pending termination," adding that he could not comment further on the situation. 

Harris is listed for an arraignment May 9, a court official said. 

