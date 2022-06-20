Harris was arraigned May 16, where he pleaded not guilty to one count of fourth-degree stalking, according to a court spokesperson.
Michael Ortiz, Harris’ attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.
Ocean City Police Department Chief Jay Prettyman confirmed that Harris continues to be suspended without pay.
Prettyman says that the department is awaiting the final disposition of the criminal case before proceeding with an administrative investigation.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim, identified only as K.Z., said she confronted Harris by text message after she found the tracker. The document states that he admitted to her that he had placed it on her car.
A fourth-degree count, such as the charge against Harris, can carry a prison sentence of up to 18 months.
Harris is slated to appear in front of Judge Christine Smith for a status conference June 27.
Any charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty.
