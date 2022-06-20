Tada Images:TIle.png

Harris allegedly put a Tile bluetooth tracker on a woman's car.

 Tada Images via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – Officer Jacob Harris, of the Ocean City Police Department, pleaded not guilty in a stalking case against him. 

Harris was arrested Jan. 27 after a tracking device connected to him was found on someone’s vehicle, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. 

A grand jury indicted Harris for fourth-degree stalking April 12. 

Harris was arraigned May 16, where he pleaded not guilty to one count of fourth-degree stalking, according to a court spokesperson. 

Michael Ortiz, Harris’ attorney, did not respond to a request for comment. 

Ocean City Police Department Chief Jay Prettyman confirmed that Harris continues to be suspended without pay. 

Prettyman says that the department is awaiting the final disposition of the criminal case before proceeding with an administrative investigation. 

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim, identified only as K.Z., said she confronted Harris by text message after she found the tracker. The document states that he admitted to her that he had placed it on her car.  

A fourth-degree count, such as the charge against Harris, can carry a prison sentence of up to 18 months. 

Harris is slated to appear in front of Judge Christine Smith for a status conference June 27. 

Any charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty.

Locations

Associate Managing Editor

Alec Hansen is a recent graduate of Gordon College in Massachusetts. He lives in Villas and spends his spare time running.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments