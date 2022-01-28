Zã¼rich,,Switzerland-19,May,2021:,Airtag,On,A,Big,Stone
COURT HOUSE – An Ocean City police officer was arrested and charged Jan. 27 with stalking after a tracking device connected to him was found on someone’s vehicle, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Harris, 32, is on administrative leave from the Ocean City Police Department pending court proceedings, the prosecutor’s office said. 

Lower Township Police were called to a residence for a report of the discovery of the tracking device. Further investigation, handled by the prosecutor’s Professional Standards Unit, revealed this device was connected to Harris

Harris was arrested without incident and released on a summons for the fourth-degree crime, the prosecutor said. A fourth-degree charge can carry up to an 18-month state prison sentence, according to the prosecutor. 

