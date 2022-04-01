NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Police Department is proud to announce the upcoming appointments of Reverend Deborah Moore and Father R. Nicholas Rafael II as Police Chaplains for our organization.
Reverend Deborah Moore is a Christian Non-Denominational Ordained Minister, the founder and Pastor of Living Waters Veterans Memorial Chapel in Wildwood and founder and President of Deb Moore Ministries.
She has been serving as acting Police Chaplain with the North Wildwood Police Department since 2019 and is the founder and officiant at Sunrise on Sunday and Flags of Liberty events in North Wildwood. Reverend Moore also serves as Chaplain for VFW Post 9045, CVAC, ACRSD and Cape Regional Hospital.
Father R. Nicholas Rafael II is Pastor of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in North Wildwood. He enrolled In St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary in 1992, was ordained to the Diaconate in 1995 and the Holy Priesthood in 1996. Father Rafael II was sworn in as Chaplain to the Port Authority of NY/NJ in 2012 and has served them since at Ground Zero, NY/NJ airports and all 9/11 events. He is also a United States Army and United States Air Force veteran.
The appointments will take place during the City of North Wildwood Council Meeting on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM. All are welcome to attend.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.