NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Police Department is proud to announce the upcoming appointments of Reverend Deborah Moore and Father R. Nicholas Rafael II as Police Chaplains for our organization.

Reverend Deborah Moore is a Christian Non-Denominational Ordained Minister, the founder and Pastor of Living Waters Veterans Memorial Chapel in Wildwood and founder and President of Deb Moore Ministries. 

She has been serving as acting Police Chaplain with the North Wildwood Police Department since 2019 and is the founder and officiant at Sunrise on Sunday and Flags of Liberty events in North Wildwood.  Reverend Moore also serves as Chaplain for VFW Post 9045, CVAC, ACRSD and Cape Regional Hospital.  

Father R. Nicholas Rafael II is Pastor of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in North Wildwood.  He enrolled In St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary in 1992, was ordained to the Diaconate in 1995 and the Holy Priesthood in 1996.  Father Rafael II was sworn in as Chaplain to the Port Authority of NY/NJ in 2012 and has served them since at Ground Zero, NY/NJ airports and all 9/11 events.  He is also a United States Army and United States Air Force veteran.

The appointments will take place during the City of North Wildwood Council Meeting on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM.  All are welcome to attend.

