NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify a suspect who burglarized a motor vehicle Dec. 28 around 5:35 p.m. in the area of 2400 Surf Avenue. 

The suspect, pictured above, is a white male, wearing a dark beanie style hat, dark jacket or sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers with white soles.

The suspect was last seen running south on the boardwalk from 24th Avenue.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please contact the North Wildwood Police Department at (609) 522-2411 or email our Detective Division at detectives@nwpd.org.

The public can also do so anonymously by using our TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD, followed by your message, to 888777.

