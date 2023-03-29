MAZZONE COURT ROOM TIGHT SHOT

Susan Mazzone, convicted in the drug-induced death of Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan’s son Eric, will continue to serve the rest of her seven-year sentence. In a petition for post-conviction relief, which was denied by Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., Mazzone argued her trial counsel was ineffective and the state withheld key exculpatory evidence at the time she pled guilty.  

 Shay Roddy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – A Superior Court judge denied a petition for post-conviction relief submitted by the woman sent to prison for supplying the drugs that killed Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan’s son in July 2018.   

PIERCE ARGUES

Robert Pierce (left) argues for post-conviction relief on behalf of his client, Susan Mazzone at a hearing Oct. 28, 2022. Pierce told the court Mazzone was deprived of her constitutional right to competent counsel, leading her to plead guilty in a case she believes she would have won at trial. He also argued the state committed Brady violations, by failing to turn over toxicology reports to defense counsel prior to Mazzone entering her guilty plea.  
PICKERING WIDE SHOT

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Gretchen Pickering argues in front of Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. on Oct. 28, 2022, asking the Court to deny a petition for post-conviction relief filed by Susan Mazzone. Mazzone was convicted of supplying the fentanyl in the 2018 drug-induced death of Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan’s son Eric.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments