TRENTON - Late in the evening of June 13, 2012, four masked and armed men arrived at a Dennis Township gas station, having already conspired to rob the establishment. Two employees were present, one at the pumps and one inside running the convenience store.
The details of the incident are known from the 2014 trial of three of the robbers and from the summary of that trial in a published decision by the New Jersey Appellate Court earlier this month (March).
On that evening, the robbers made off with cash and a laptop belonging to one of the employees. The employee at the pumps was assaulted by one of the gunmen during the robbery. Video footage of the scene confirmed the robbery but was not clear enough to allow for the identification of the participants.
Soon after the robbery, police officers applied for a search warrant for a Woodbine residence in an unrelated drug investigation. There was some suspicion that the individuals engaged in the drug transactions were possibly also mixed up in the robbery. Evidence from the search confirmed that suspicion. Among that evidence was the laptop taken from the gas station employee.
Three men went to trial in Cape May County for first-degree robbery and five other indictment counts, including second-degree weapons charges. The jury returned a guilty verdict and a stiff sentence of 35 years with 85% parole ineligibility was handed down, along with a concurrent sentence on the weapons offenses.
The case was appealed, and the verdict and sentence were upheld, with an adjustment on the concurrent weapons offense sentence to 10 years, with five years ineligibility for parole.
At the original trial, the defense called no witnesses and the three co-defendants elected not to testify. The defense in the case was built around attempts to impeach the state’s witnesses and proofs. The defense relied heavily on the argument that the state had failed to produce the two employees on duty the night of the crime.
One of the defendants, Alexander Ruiz-Negron, again filed a post-conviction relief (PCR) appeal Feb. 14. In the filing submitted to the Appellate Division of the New Jersey Superior Court, Ruiz-Negron’s attorney argued that Ruiz-Negron’s trial attorney was unconstitutionally ineffective in that he did not seek to sever Ruiz-Negron’s trial from that of the other codefendants.
He also claimed that the trial attorney should have requested that the judge give the jury an absent witness charge.
The absent witness charge would have related to the fact that the two gas station employees present during the robbery, including the one assaulted by the perpetrators, did not testify.
During the opening statements, the prosecutor informed the jury that they would not be hearing from the individual who had been assaulted because he “was not available.” The State Police detective who investigated the case said that both individuals, who were of Indian descent, had returned to India.
The decision on the most recent appeal came down March 1, just two weeks after it was submitted. The court said it could not support a finding of deficient performance. The ruling added that the state’s proof in the case was “ample to establish the defendant’s guilt.”
The court also stated that it was common practice to try the individuals involved in a conspiracy case together. The ruling called the recovered laptop “the fruit of the crime in which all three codefendants took part.”
A lower court had already denied the PCR petition. The appellate court affirmed that denial. Almost a decade after the crime, Ruiz-Negron’s latest attempt at reconsideration of his conviction and sentencing failed.
