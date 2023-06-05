NJSP: Luring Suspect Arrested in Cape May

Joseph Thomas Cannon

 Courtesy Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office

CAPE MAY – A man accused of trying to abduct a child from a Wawa in Dorchester, Cumberland County, was arrested in Cape May and his vehicle was impounded, New Jersey State Police (NJSP) said June 5.

