PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee, at its March 14 meeting, discussed new vandalism at Caldwell Park, on Stagecoach Road, in Palermo.  

According to Business Administrator Scott Morgan, the new destruction follows other incidents that destroyed similar facilities at the park. These recent episodes have damaged the equipment shed and toppled electric lights.  

Morgan said the episodes have occurred after school and during daylight hours. He added that the New Jersey State Police have been patrolling and will continue to do so. 

