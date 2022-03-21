Captain Mammele.jpg

On March 18, during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall, Officer William Mammele (third from left) was officially promoted to the rank of Captain with the Sea Isle City Police Department.  A Sea Isle City native and member of the SICPD since 1997, Captain Mammele is shown after taking his oath of office with (from left) Mayor Leonard Desiderio, Patrolman Tully O’Clisham, Patrolman Henry Frank, Detective Lieutenant Steven Conte, and Officer in Charge / Captain Anthony Garreffi, Jr.

SEA ISLE CITY – On March 18, Mayor Leonard Desiderio had the honor of administering the oath of office to William “Bill” Mammele, who is now the newest Captain with the Sea Isle City Police Department. The swearing-in ceremony took place inside City Hall, where many of Captain Mammele’s fellow officers and family members gathered to honor him.

Captain Mammele began his career with the SICPD in 1997 as a Dispatcher.  Then, after completing his training at the Cape May County Police Academy in Cape May Court House, he became an officer in 1999.  In 2015, he was promoted to Lieutenant.  Now, as Captain, his duties will include the training of his fellow officers and helping oversee the day-to-day operations of the department.

Captain Mammele now shares the same rank as Captain Anthony Garreffi, Jr., who is currently serving as “Officer in Charge” of the SICPD.

To learn more about the Sea Isle City Police Department, go to the “Departments / Police” page atwww.seaislecitynj.us or follow them on Facebook.

