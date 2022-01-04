Wooden,Judge,Gavel,With,Usa,State,Flag,On,Sound,Block
COURT HOUSE - New Jersey Statewide Drug Court will be renamed the New Jersey Statewide Recovery Court, effective Jan. 1, Judge Glenn A. Grant, administrative director of the courts, announced.

“This name change reflects the primary goal of the program – recovery - as we continue to work with potential employers to connect program graduates with job opportunities,” Grant said.

The Judiciary’s JOBS (Judiciary Opportunities for Building Success) program partners with local employers to provide employment and job training, as well as professional development, for drug court graduates as well as those who complete probation. The program gives probation clients a second chance at rebuilding their lives while employers have the opportunity to support their local communities.

New Jersey’s drug court program, which started as a pilot in 2001, has helped more than 6,600 graduates reclaim their lives from substance abuse. More than 26,800 participants have been enrolled in the program since April 1, 2002.

