N. Wildwood Police Looking for Suspects Stealing from Cars

The individuals shown are suspects in a series of car burglaries on the early morning of May 28. Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying them.

 Courtesy North Wildwood Police Department's Facebook page

NORTH WILDWOOD - North Wildwood Police Department has requested the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who they say were involved in multiple burglaries of unlocked vehicles.

