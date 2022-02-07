Cannabis,Find,In,A,Suitcase
NORTH WILDWOOD - Police arrested a man they say picked up two abandoned suitcases containing over 25 pounds of weed. 

Around 8:45 p.m. Feb. 2, North Wildwood police said their detective found the suitcases, which contained the marijuana packaged for sale. 

Police conducted surveillance and saw Michael Shank come to retrieve the luggage, according to a release. 

Shank, 57, of Bristol, Penn., was arrested and charged with first-degree marijuana distribution, first-degree distribution of hash (over five pounds), second-degree distribution within a public park and third-degree distribution inside a school zone, according to police.

Shank was taken to Cape May County jail, police said. 

This is based on information obtained from law enforcement. The above named is considered innocent, unless proven guilty. 

