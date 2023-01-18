COURT HOUSE - A pair of Lower Township residents, who were found, Jan. 3, passed out in a car in the Wawa parking lot on Rio Grande Avenue, in Wildwood, were more recently named in a larger drug investigation in Lower Township.
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, along with Cape May County Sheriff Robert A. Nolan and Lower Township Police Chief Kevin Lewis, announced the arrest of Kenneth Lopez-Atiles, 29, and Christine Pagan, 35, of the 3000 block of Bayshore Road, in North Cape May, for the distribution of controlled dangerous substances.
Lopez-Atiles and Pagan, identified by Wildwood police as Christine Pagan-Perez, were both incarcerated in the Cape May County Correctional Facility after their Jan. 3 arrest. Wildwood police searched the couple’s vehicle and found over 600 bags of suspected heroin/cocaine and over $2,000 in cash.
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Task Force concluded a cooperative narcotics investigation Jan. 12 into the distribution of heroin by Lopez-Atiles and Pagan.
On the same date, the prosecutor’s task force, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Cape May County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit and the Lower Township Police Department executed court authorized search warrants on Lopez-Atiles and Pagan’s residence, vehicles, and storage unit.
As a result of these search warrants, law enforcement seized over 2,650 bags of suspected heroin with a street value of approximately $30,000.
Both Lopez-Atiles and Pagan were charged with possession of heroin, a crime of the third degree, as well as possession with intent to distribute heroin and conspiracy, both second-degree crimes.
Lopez-Atiles and Pagan are currently lodged in the Atlantic County Correctional Facility for unrelated charges.
Sutherland said his office will continue to work hand-in-hand with federal and state partners, along with the local municipalities, to target anyone selling illegal, controlled dangerous substances.
Sutherland also continues to urge the citizens of Cape May County to report illegal drug activity or any criminal activity within the community.
Information can be reported to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or anonymously on the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office website at cmcpo.tips; through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip; or to the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.
Individuals convicted of second-degree crimes are subject to a term of imprisonment of five to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison. Any charges are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.