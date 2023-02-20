COURT HOUSE – Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland announced that John T. Gillespie Jr., who was arrested Feb. 13 on child pornography charges, has also been charged with an alleged sexual assault on a minor.
N. Cape May Man Additionally Charged with Sexual Assault of 11-Year-Old Girl
