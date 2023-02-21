'Penny' the Scottish Highland cow

'Penny,' who became known to locals in Upper Township as 'Mootilda,' is shown feeding in a trough provided by concerned neighbors. 

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – The owner of the cow that came to be known locally as “Mootilda” has been fined $100 for allowing the cow to be “at large,” Shore Animal Control owner Linda Gentile said.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments