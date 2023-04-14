COURT HOUSE – The woman accused of murdering her son in Pennsylvania before being arrested in Wildwood Crest waived her right to challenge extradition in New Jersey Superior Court, April 14, and was transferred to custody in Montgomery County.
Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead, 50, answered with a barely audible, “Yes,” when Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury asked her if she wished to waive extradition and be returned to Pennsylvania.
DeLury had to ask her to repeat her answer for him and then ordered her to continue to be detained as a fugitive from justice. He said she was considered a fugitive in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but once she is extradited, New Jersey’s fugitive charge would be dropped. DeLury indicated he would be signing the order of extradition.
DiRienzo-Whitehead appeared via video conference from the Cape May County Correctional Facility. She appeared subdued and was wearing a jail garment described as a suicide smock.
DiRienzo-Whitehead was represented in the extradition matter by attorney Eugene Tinari, who informed the judge of his client’s decision not to fight extradition.
A spokesperson for the Montgomery County (Pennsylvania) District Attorney’s Office confirmed that DiRienzo-Whitehead arrived at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility and would be arraigned as part of the 7:30 p.m. session, April 14.
She added that there is no bail available for first-degree murder charges. At the arraignment, her preliminary hearing time and date will be set.
