WILDWOOD – On April 25, a Middle Township man carrying a loaded firearm and drugs was arrested at the Wildwood Transit Center. 

The Wildwood Police Department responded to a call from a transit employee, the police encountered Devante Harris. Officers conducted a pat down and discovered a loaded Amadeo Rossi .38 caliber revolver.

Harris was charged with several counts, including unlawful possession of a firearm as well as possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and oxycodone. 

Harris is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

The defendant was arrested and charged after a finding of probable cause and is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

