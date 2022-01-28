MONTHLY CRIME BLOTTER
Month of November 2021
During the month of November 2021 the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated (3412) calls for service, averaging (113) per day. During the month a total of (40) adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a breakdown of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the month:
Motor Vehicle Crash - 57
Aggravated Assault - 2
Assault - 6
Burglary - 1
Criminal Mischief - 2
Driving While Intoxicated - 5
Fire Call - 26
Fraud - 9
Harassment - 13
Missing Person - 5
Shoplifting - 15
Terroristic Treats - 1
Theft - 18
Threats - 6
Trespassing - 5
Weapons Offenses - 2
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP POLICE ADULT MONTHLY ARREST REPORT
November 2021
Benjamin R. Moore, 50, from Perkasie, PA was arrested on November 1st by Detective Flounders and charged with Aggravated Assault and Endangering the Welfare of Children.
Johnathan J. Chester, 30, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on November 1st by Patrolman Smith and charged with Aggravated Assault, Endangering another Person, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest and Unlawful Taking of Means of Conveyance.
Richard D. Lynch, 53, from Swainton, NJ was arrested on November 2nd by Patrolman Smith and charged with Criminal Mischief and Certain Person not to have Weapons.
Dawan Hawkins, 20, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on November 2nd by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Underage Possession of Firearm.
Samuel A. Ruiz, 38, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on November 3rd by Patrolman Stiefel on Active Warrants.
Marquise D. Coleman, 23, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on November 3rd by Patrolman Musick on an Active Warrant.
John C. Schuster, 26, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on November 4th by Patrolman Damiano on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Hallie L. Wheaton, 28, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on November 4th by Officer Jones and charged with Credit Card Theft, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Anthony A. Young, 19, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on November 5th by Patrolman Reardon on an Active Warrant.
Rebecca J. Devico, 56, from Villas, NJ was arrested on November 5th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Shoplifting.
Jessica A. Ritchie, 38, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on November 5th by Corporal Karge on an Active Warrant.
Gerald Raab, 48, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on November 5th by Patrolman Runyon on Active Warrants.
Michael Hewitt, 41, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on November 7th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Cheryl A. Sturgeon, 40, from Villas, NJ was arrested on November 8th by Patrolman Geiger on an Active Warrant.
Rocco L. Murro, 28, from Manahawkin, NJ was arrested on November 8th by Patrolman Damiano on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Aaron D. Logan, 52, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on November 10th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Shoplifting.
Christopher Duffy, 54, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on November 10th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Shoplifting and Conspiracy.
Christina Irwin, 45, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on November 10th by Patrolman Geiger and charged with Shoplifting and Conspiracy.
Joshua T. Nolan, 36, from North Wildwood, NJ was arrested on November 11th by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe and Driving While Intoxicated.
Liza Zimbalardi, 43, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on November 11th by Patrolman Geiger and charged with Shoplifting.
Xavier L. Eagan, 20, from Goshen, NJ was arrested on November 12th by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.
Brandon Mosby, 29, from Millville, NJ was arrested on November 13th by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes.
Carlos A. Torres, 39, from Port Norris, NJ was arrested on November 14th by Patrolman Musick on an Active Warrant and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Alex Alexis Jr, 56, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on November 15th by Patrolman Bakley and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Christopher W. Speigel, 55, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on November 17th by Detective Ritterhoff and charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, Robbery, Burglary, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Criminal Attempt.
Nicole K. Lyall, 36, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on November 18th by Patrolman Damiano on an Active Warrant and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Hilary Young, 43, from Villas, NJ was arrested on November 19th by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Shoplifting.
Luis D. Rodriguez, 35, from Villas, NJ was arrested on November 19th by Patrolman Smith on Active Warrants.
Cory L. Davis, 29, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on November 20th by Patrolman Geiger and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Michael C. Gellura, 54, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on November 20th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Possession of CDS.
Ryan C. Nardy, 30, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on November 20th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Disarming a Law Enforcement Officer and Criminal Mischief.
Howard C. Hayes, 52, from Villas, NJ was arrested on November 21st by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Shoplifting.
Richard D. Lynch, 53, from Swainton, NJ was arrested on November 22nd by Patrolman Quaranta and charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Certain Person not to have Weapons.
Danielle R. Hayes, 51, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on November 22nd by Patrolman Urquhart on an Active Warrant.
William N. Dougherty, 44, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on November 23rd by Patrolman Jackson on Active Warrants.
Albert M. Burton, 40, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on November 23rd by Patrolman Urquhart on an Active Warrant.
Regina A. Gamsby, 38, from North Wildwood, NJ was arrested on November 24th by Patrolman Baczek and charged with Prohibited Weapons and Devices, Possession of Certain Prohibited Weapons and Driving While Intoxicated.
Brian J. Bagnell, 53, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on November 27th by Patrolman Jackson on Active Warrants.
Durell Lowers, 33, from Millville, NJ was arrested on November 29th by Patrolman Smith on an Active Warrant.
Ernest R. Grey, 46, from West Wildwood, NJ was arrested on November 30th by Detective McInnis and charged with Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.
The above information was obtained from law enforcement. The above named individuals are presumed innocent, unless proven guilty.