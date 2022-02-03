Month of December 2021
During the month of December 2021 the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated (3895) calls for service, averaging (125) per day. During the month a total of (42) adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a breakdown of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the month
Motor Vehicle Crash - 63
Assault - 5
Burglary - 1
Criminal Mischief - 3
Driving While Intoxicated - 5
Fire Call - 23
Fraud - 5
Harassment - 5
Missing Person - 3
Resisting Arrest - 2
Shoplifting - 13
Theft - 14
Threats - 10
Trespassing - 12
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP POLICE ADULT MONTHLY ARREST REPORT
December 2021
Alex Alexis Jr, 56, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 2nd by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Sammie L. Mason, 46, from Goshen, NJ was arrested on December 3rd by Officer Cuomo and charged with Aggravated Assault, Attempt to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, Assault by Auto, Possession of CDS and Driving While Intoxicated.
Gary E. Arrington, 58, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on December 3rd by Patrolman Sunderhauf and charged with Resisting Arrest and Driving While Intoxicated.
Ashley E. Serrano, 35, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 4th by Corporal Karge and charged with Possession of CDS.
Sean M. Miller, 39, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on December 4th by Patrolman Musick and charged with Possession of CDS.
Paul Casimiro-Reyes, 33, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on December 4th by Corporal Hagan and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Dylan R. Donahue, 19, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 5th by Patrolman Vendetta and charged with Simple Assault.
Jennifer L. Cruz, 38, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 6th by Patrolman Rigg on Active Warrants.
Robert Nichols, 36, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on December 7th by Patrolman Urquhart on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Edwin M. Bravo, 52, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on December 9th by Patrolman Sunderhauf on Active Warrants.
Michael M. Nehr, 22, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 9th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Darrin R. Taylor, 28, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 10th by Patrolman Urquhart on an Active Warrant.
Michael M. Nehr, 22, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 10th by Corporal Hagan and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Mark J. Ferrari Jr, 37, from Sea Isle City, NJ was arrested on December 10th by Patrolman Quaranta and charged with Theft.
William E. Edmondson, 42, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 10th by Patrolman Sunderhauf on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting.
Ellie Gonzalez, 49, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on December 11th by Patrolman Jackson on Active Warrants.
Pamela S. Brockman, 36, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 12 by Patrolman Rigg and charged with Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.
Robert S. Benner Jr, 43, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 12th by Patrolman Sunderhauf and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
Anthony J. Staley, 33, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on December 13th by Patrolman Baczek and charged with Shoplifting.
Thomas J. Moffett, 62, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 13th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Shoplifting.
Walter E. Langston, 47, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on December 14th by Patrolman Dececco and charge with Fugitive from Justice, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Self, Possession of CDS, Failure to give CDS to Police and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Jacquelyn M. Pearson, 19, from Leesburg, NJ was arrested on December 14th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Terroristic Threats, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of Weapon and Conspiracy.
Amaya White, 19, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on December 14th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Terroristic Threats, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of Weapon and Conspiracy.
John E. Stanton, 68, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on December 15th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Alex Alexis Jr, 56, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 16th by Patrolman Sunderhauf and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Aridelis Garcia, 19, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 16th by Patrolman Jackson on an Active Warrant.
Michael M. Nehr, 22, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 17th by Patrolman Urquhart and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Alexia K. James, 29, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on December 17th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Christina Myers, 57, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on December 17th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Brad Sims, 45, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on December 17th and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Dominic A. Catarcio Sr, 54, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 18th by Patrolman Vendetta on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting, Possession of CDS and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Jennifer L. Cruz, 38, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 18th by Corporal Hagan on Active Warrants and charged with Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Gilberto Ruiz-Cruz, 33, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on December 18th by Patrolman Smith on an Active Warrant and charged with Hindering Apprehension and Driving While Intoxicated.
Kristen M. Andre, 47, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on December 20th by Patrolman Quaranta and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Mia A. Davis, 40, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 23rd by Corporal Hagan on an Active Warrant.
Jaclyn F. Flannery, 32, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on December 23rd by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Amanda E. Bove, 32, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 23rd by Corporal Norton on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Shirley Phillips, 57, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on December 24th by Patrolman Jackson and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
Charles J. Robinson, 35, from Egg Harbor Township, NJ was arrested on December 27th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Criminal Mischief and Theft.
Adam Butterline, 22, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on December 27th by Patrolman Rudy and charged with Shoplifting.
Michael P. Lorusso-McGraw, 28, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on December 28th by Corporal Pastore on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Michael J. Pearson Jr, 28, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 28th by Patrolman Vendetta on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
The above is based on information obtained by law enforcement. The above names individuals are presumed innocent until/unless proven guilty.