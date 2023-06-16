COURT HOUSE – A group of about 20 Middle Township High School seniors have been identified as having vandalized parts of the high school, including administrative offices.
According to information provided by Dr. David Salvo, superintendent of the Middle Township School District, the 20 or so senior students trespassed at the school and initiated what some have described as a “senior prank.” However, Salvo doesn’t see the matter as fun and games.
“The Middle Township School District is disappointed and disheartened at the actions of a group of twenty (21) senior students who chose to trespass onto school property and commit acts of vandalism in the high school building, including administrative offices,” Salvo wrote. “To be clear, there is no way the students could have considered their actions as a so-called ‘senior prank.’”
Salvo said the students entered the high school building at approximately 1 a.m., June 12, and upended furniture, wrecked offices, and spread kitty litter, toilet paper, maple syrup, and other items to vandalize the school.
Salvo said the “intentional vandalism” forced the school to delay the start of the next school day while staff cleaned up the building. Students had to wait in the Performing Arts Center (PAC) while the cleanup took place.
“The actions of these seniors is unacceptable and will not be tolerated and all students involved were disciplined,” Salvo said.
Salvo did not elaborate on the discipline and declined further comment on the matter, but concluded his prepared statement by saying the school district is “considering other legal action, including, but not limited to seeking restitution from the students and their families.”
A Middle Township Police Department spokesman, June 16, referred the Herald back to the school district for further information, saying the department’s involvement was still limited at this point.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.