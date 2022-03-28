COURT HOUSE – A Middle Township police officer charged with witness tampering plans to apply for a diversion program, which would result in the charges being dismissed if he completes the program.
Joshua Bryan, a sergeant currently suspended without pay, was charged in July 2021 with two third-degree counts of the crime. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Bryan had sex a couple of times while on-duty with a female companion, identified only as J.M. She later reported that to Middle Township Police Department and the N.J. Army National Guard Recruitment Center.
Two days later, July 4, 2021, Bryan allegedly went to her house while on duty and continued knocking on the door until she let him in. He allegedly asked her who she spoke to and what she told them, so he could “smooth things over.”
Bryan allegedly asked her what he could do “to make this go away” or “make this disappear.”
At a pre-indictment conference March 17, it was revealed that Bryan will apply for Pre-Trial Intervention (PTI), a diversion program available to certain first-time offenders in New Jersey. Bryan would have to comply with the conditions set for PTI for a determined time.
Successful completion of the program would result in a dismissal of the charges, and if Bryan were not able to complete the program, prosecutors would again pursue the original charges.
Bryan’s lawyer, Rob Perry, wouldn’t comment on the case when reached by the Herald, and it is unclear if prosecutors will seek to make it a condition of his entry into PTI that he resign from his position with the police department. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment on the case.
Once Bryan submits his PTI application, it will be reviewed and a determination on his eligibility for the program will be made before his next court date May 26. If accepted, he will be entered into the program that day, according to a court official.
