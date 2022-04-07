MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee April 4 acknowledged the resignation of Joshua Bryan, the police sergeant who was already on suspension after being charged in July 2021 with witness tampering. 

At a pretrial hearing March 17, filings indicated that Bryan would apply for Pre-Trial Intervention (PTI), a diversion program that could lead to the charges being dropped. The program is available to certain first-time offenders in New Jersey.   

An individual who completes the PTI program has no record of a conviction and can file for an expungement of the arrest record and criminal complaint. 

