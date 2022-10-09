COURT HOUSE - Rio Grande is the major retail shopping area for much of southern Cape May County. It sits at the intersection of two of the county’s most traveled roads, Route 9 and Route 47. Despite its centrality, Rio Grande remains a troubled area, confronting drug use, homelessness and petty crime.
According to Middle Township Mayor Timothy Donohue, business owners in Rio Grande want the township to do more to deal with growing problems in the area. Donohue cites changes in state law and directives that he says have hampered the ability of police to confront many of the issues related to open drug use. He also says the state has reneged on its duty to address mental health and homelessness, both of which contribute to the atmosphere of petty crime and drug use in the area.
On Oct. 5, the township committee established a Rio Grande Community Partnership championed by Committeeman James Norris. The purpose of the partnership is to unite the efforts of residents, business owners, police and municipal government in a joint attack on some of the problems plaguing the community.
The ordinance calls for a nine-member group appointed by the governing body with a chair appointed by the mayor. Donohue promised the township would move to fill the newly created positions on the partnership soon.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.