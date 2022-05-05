280095679_368681625302570_8256580224694470378_n.jpg

The men at the counter, making a purchase, most likely in an attempt to distract the clerk.

 From Avalon Police Department on Facebook

AVALON – The Avalon Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the men who stole a $388.79 bottle of John Walker & Son King George V Scotch Whiskey from Fred's Liquor Store in Avalon.

The two men taking the expensive bottle of liquor off the shelf.

On April 23 at approximately 7:11 p.m. the men who stole the bottle appeared to collaborate with two other individuals who paid for merchandise at the counter. It appears the two men who made the purchase were attempting to distract the clerk.

Security footage shows that the four individuals left the scene in a dark colored Mercedes.

The Avalon Police Department asks any individuals with information to contact the department’s detective division at 609-967-3411. 

