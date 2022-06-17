crime scene tape
Eva Carre/Shutterstock.com

Ed. Note: The Herald utilized the Open Public Records Act to request information about arrests in Cape May County. We have laid out the information in an easy-to-read format below. 

Town

Date

Name

Town of Residence

Age

Charges

Avalon

5-6-22

Jose A. Berroa-Cruz

Camden

39

ATS contempt warrant

Avalon

5-17-22

Michael A. Lacey

Blackwood

33

ATS contempt warrant (x2)

Avalon

5-17-22

Theodore A. Leonard

Avalon

37

Contempt, criminal trespassing

Cape May

5-1-22

Joseph Lopez

Wildwood

37

Contempt

Cape May

5-6-22

Eric Dandrow

Whiting, NJ

69

Simple assault

Cape May

5-11-22

Constance O’Connor

Cape May Court House

43

DWI

Cape May

5-21-22

Stone Robertson

Williamstown, KY

22

DWI

Cape May

5-29-22

Thomas J. Capaece

Newfield, NJ

41

Warrant arrest

Cape May

5-31-22

Richard H. Boyle

Wilmington, DE

32

Theft of services, hindering apprehension, wrongful impersonation

Lower Township

5-4-22

Adam T. Digiacomo

Not available*

29

Simple assault, criminal mischief, contempt

Lower Township

5-4-22

Brian C. Will

Not available*

31

Contempt

Lower Township

5-5-22

Jeffery W. Horberg

Not available*

31

Simple assault, criminal mischief

Lower Township

5-7-22

Eric Gerlacher

Not available*

33

Simple assault

Lower Township

5-7-22

Karen A. Mortimer

Not available*

52

Burglary, criminal mischief

Lower Township

5-10-22

Conner D. Overcash

Not available*

21

Contempt

Lower Township

5-11-22

John E. Arndts

Not available*

61

Contempt

Lower Township

5-11-22

Ian T. Hynds

Not available*

22

Contempt, harassment

Lower Township

5-12-22

David M. Cox

Not available*

55

Abandonment or neglect of an elderly person or disabled adult, contempt

Lower Township

5-12-22

Eric J. Slobodjian

Not available*

49

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of weapons, terroristic threats

Lower Township

5-12-22

Brian W. Mack

Not available*

39

Disorderly conduct

Lower Township

5-15-22

Patrick A. Gheysens

Not available*

31

Simple assault, criminal mischief

Lower Township

5-17-22

Stephen J. Swartz

Not available*

57

DWI, close following, reckless driving

Lower Township

5-19-22

Jonathan W. Helton

Not available*

21

Hindering apprehension or prosecution, obstruction the administration of law

Lower Township

5-20-22

Amanda G. Kille

Not available*

53

Simple assault

Lower Township

5-20-22

Dill C. Nelson

Not available*

57

Simple assault

Lower Township

5-21-22

Richard M. Geronimo

Not available*

35

Simple assault

Lower Township

5-22-22

Amy L. Lopez

Not available*

39

Simple assault

Lower Township

5-23-22

Alexander N. Grogan

Not available*

26

Hindering apprehension or prosecution, obstruction the administration of law, unlawful weapons possession

Lower Township

5-24-22

Laura A. Price

Not available*

41

Shoplifting

Lower Township

5-26-22

Steven R. Nagle

Not available*

37

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, DWI, reckless driving

Lower Township

5-28-22

Pedro N. Cruz

Not available*

21

Hindering apprehension, obstructing the administration of the law

Lower Township

5-28-22

Waylen S. Simpson

Not available*

27

DWI

Lower Township

5-30-22

Wills F. Wareham III

Not available*

22

Contempt

Lower Township

5-30-22

Michael J. Tracy

Not available*

62

Contempt, burglary, theft, criminal mischief

Lower Township

5-31-22

Deborah A. Betancourt

Not available*

39

DWI

Lower Township

5-31-22

Brock M. Zurawski

Not available*

18

Disorderly conduct

Middle Township

5-1-22

Tiffany N. Galloway

Rio Grande

43

Shoplifting, ATS contempt warrant

Middle Township

5-3-22

Mark A. Cucchi Jr.

Cape May Court House

18

ATS contempt warrant

Middle Township

5-3-22

Garrett H. Brough

Heislerville, NJ

40

Obstructing administration of the law, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting arrest, certain persons not to have weapons

Middle Township

5-4-22

John C. Schuster

Wildwood

26

ATS contempt warrant

Middle Township

5-4-22

Jonathan B. Murphy

Cape May

41

ACS contempt warrant

Middle Township

5-4-22

Name Redacted

Villas

36

Contempt

Middle Township

5-7-22

Josette A. Hill

Rio Grande

37

Shoplifting

Middle Township

5-9-22

John B. Zagiel III

North Cape May

35

Defiant trespassing

Middle Township

5-11-22

Holly Marie Dees

Cape May Court House

40

ACS contempt warrant

Middle Township

5-12-22

Kwandel F. Tokley

Wildwood

40

Kidnapping (x3), endangering the welfare of a child (x3), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, purposely and knowingly causing bodily injury to another, unlawful possession of 5 or more units of stramonium

Middle Township

5-12-22

Ronald Scott

Atlantic City

52

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, use of drug paraphernalia, ACS contempt warrant

Middle Township

5-12-22

Sean R. Parquer

Wildwood

28

ACS contempt warrant

Middle Township

5-14-22

Jose M. Perez

Wildwood

26

DWI

Middle Township

5-14-22

Angela D. Hall

Wildwood

32

ATS contempt warrant

Middle Township

5-14-22

Brianna Emma Smith

Philadelphia, PA

19

Shoplifting

Middle Township

5-14-22

Crystal G. Smith

Philadelphia, PA

44

Shoplifting

Middle Township

5-14-22

Name Redacted

Cape May Court House

48

Alarming conduct

Middle Township

5-15-22

Nick Keyshawn McNeal

Woodbine

22

ATS contempt warrant

Middle Township

5-15-22

Carlos A. Valentin-Espinosa

Wildwood

31

ATS contempt warrant

Middle Township

5-17-22

Frank Charles Craner

Rio Grande

34

NCIC warrant

Middle Township

5-17-22

James David Hagen

North Wildwood

32

ATS contempt warrant

Middle Township

5-17-22

Mark A. Cucchi Sr.

Cape May Court House

55

Fugitive from justice, NCIC warrant

Middle Township

5-17-22

Nicole A. Canalichio

Wildwood

38

Shoplifting

Middle Township

5-18-22

Name Redacted

Cape May Court House

43

Contempt order violation

Middle Township

5-18-22

Gregory A. Reynolds

NA, homeless

38

Disorderly conduct

Middle Township

5-22-22

Jessica Marie Miller

Cape May Court House

34

ATS contempt warrant

Middle Township

5-23-22

Joseph J. Rice

Cape May Court House

19

Eluding a law enforcement officer

Middle Township

5-23-22

Patricia L. Biedrzycki

Villas

20

Criminal trespassing

Middle Township

5-23-22

Joseph J. Rice

Cape May Court House

19

Criminal trespassing

Middle Township

5-25-22

John Montgomery Cutter

Cape May

46

ACS contempt warrant

Middle Township

5-25-22

Harmony R. Terrell

Cape May Court House

28

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Middle Township

5-25-22

Jesse J. Daisey

Cape May Court House

28

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Middle Township

5-25-22

Andrew J. Conte

Petersburg

43

ACS contempt warrant

Middle Township

5-25-22

Name Redacted

Cape May Court House

52

Purposely and knowingly causing bodily injury to another

Middle Township

5-26-22

Dennis T. Axelsson

Cape May Court House

29

Burglary

Middle Township

5-26-22

Michael A. Heym

Cape May Court House

44

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (x2)

Middle Township

5-27-22

Macy Alexandra Castilho

Red Hill (no state provided)

28

Shoplifting

Middle Township

5-27-22

Joseph J. Rice

Cape May Court House

19

Cyber-harassment (x2)

Middle Township

5-28-22

Name Redacted

Not Provided

58

Purposely and knowingly causing bodily injury to another

Middle Township

5-28-22

Ryan P. Freeling

Rio Grande

27

ATS contempt warrant

Middle Township

5-29-22

Christopher Scott Willette

Wallingford, PA

19

DWI

Middle Township

5-29-22

Rocio Ortiz-Martinez

Green Creek

34

Causing death in an accident while driving with a suspended license

Middle Township

5-29-22

Charles J. Lunn III

Wildwood

37

Endangering an injured victim (x2), aggravated assault (x2), DWI

Middle Township

5-30-22

Jahquees T. Johnson

Cape May Court House

23

Simple assault of a law enforcement officer classified as aggravated assault, eluding law enforcement, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, manufacture, distribution and dispense controlled dangerous substance, manufacture methamphetamine less than ½ Oz., use of drug paraphernalia, certain persons not to have weapons, unlawful possession of a weapon, failure to allow fingerprinting, NCIC warrant

Middle Township

5-30-22

Maikel G. Gendy

Wildwood

38

Shoplifting

Middle Township

5-31-22

Name Redacted

Cape May Court House

24

Simple assault

North Wildwood

5-1-22

Harry Williamson

Drexel Hill, PA

65

Service of warrant

North Wildwood

5-2-22

Terence Evans

North Wildwood

30

Service of warrant

North Wildwood

5-2-22

Rene Luiz

Wildwood

39

Driving without a license

North Wildwood

5-3-22

Tracy Vogt

Wildwood

49

Driving with a suspended license

North Wildwood

5-4-22

Sheilla Ramos Moreno

Wildwood

33

Suspended registration

North Wildwood

5-6-22

Christopher Goyco-Lopez

Wildwood

25

Driving with a suspended license

North Wildwood

5-6-22

Aaron Logan

Wildwood

53

Service of warrant

North Wildwood

5-6-22

Dwaine Taylor

Wildwood

35

Service of warrant (x2)

North Wildwood

5-6-22

Christina Huston

Villas

38

Driving with a suspended license

North Wildwood

5-6-22

Jessica Kuni

Wildwood

31

Driving with a suspended license

North Wildwood

5-6-22

Christopher Day

Villas

40

Driving with a suspended license

North Wildwood

5-7-22

Angel Tucker

Chester, PA

35

Driving with a suspended license

North Wildwood

5-12-22

Laudionel De Lima Salomao

Wildwood

37

Driving without a license

North Wildwood

5-12-22

Miguel Hernandez-Lopez

Pleasantville, NJ

34

Suspended registration

North Wildwood

5-14-22

Marcus Kelley

Cape May Court House

26

DWI

North Wildwood

5-15-22

Gino Delucas

Willow Grove, PA

31

Service of warrant

North Wildwood

5-15-22

Aaron Logan

Wildwood

53

Service of warrant

North Wildwood

5-17-22

Donald Falcone

Wildwood

44

Service of warrant

North Wildwood

5-21-22

Matthew Tracy

Manassas, VA

48

DWI

North Wildwood

5-21-22

Shawn O’Donnell

Wildwood

45

Aggravated assault

North Wildwood

5-22-22

Talia Gellura

Villas

21

Disorderly conduct

North Wildwood

5-22-22

Laci Maclacklin

Horsham, PA

41

Disorderly conduct

North Wildwood

5-22-22

Zachary Cerasi

Villas

22

Aggravated assault

North Wildwood

5-22-22

Abdelaziz Nawwar

Brooklyn, NY

65

Driving with a suspended license

North Wildwood

5-25-22

Steven Valloreo

Berlin, NJ

36

Careless driving

North Wildwood

5-25-22

Thomas Flamma

Vineland, NJ

56

Suspended registration

North Wildwood

5-26-22

Robert Dunphy

Flourtown, PA

47

Service of warrant

North Wildwood

5-27-22

Patrick Sanborn

Philadelphia, PA

24

Disorderly conduct

North Wildwood

5-27-22

William Kelly

Philadelphia, PA

22

Disorderly conduct

North Wildwood

5-27-22

John Nolan

King of Prussia, PA

38

Service of warrant

North Wildwood

5-27-22

Dominic Woerner

Philadelphia, PA

18

Hindering apprehension

North Wildwood

5-28-22

Jason McCauley

Somers, CT

40

DWI

North Wildwood

5-28-22

Robert Cast

Philadelphia, PA

47

DWI

North Wildwood

5-28-22

Quan Ziegler-Thayer

Stratford, NJ

23

Disorderly conduct

North Wildwood

5-28-22

Tyrone Davis

Winterville, NC

44

Service of warrant

North Wildwood

5-28-22

Jacob Simpson

Newtown Square, PA

21

Urinating in public

North Wildwood

5-28-22

Joseph Laffey

North Wildwood

49

Simple assault

North Wildwood

5-28-22

Matthew Wagner

Williamstown, NJ

26

Aggravated assault

North Wildwood

5-28-22

Andrew Paz

Philadelphia, PA

23

Driving with a suspended license

North Wildwood

5-29-22

Avinash Reddy

Flemington, NJ

25

Criminal trespassing

North Wildwood

5-29-22

Jason Viola

Cape May Court House

27

Driving with a suspended license

North Wildwood

5-29-22

Matthew Konen

Huntingdon Valley, PA

25

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

North Wildwood

5-29-22

David Zimmerman

Warminster, PA

21

Aggravated assault (simple assault of a police officer)

North Wildwood

5-30-22

William Gledhill

Sewell, NJ

39

Hindering apprehension

North Wildwood

5-30-22

Ryan Daniels

Trenton, NJ

26

Service of warrant

North Wildwood

5-30-22

Jeffrey Lang

West Chester, PA

21

Criminal trespassing

North Wildwood

5-30-22

William Ciccarelli

West Chester, PA

22

Criminal trespassing

North Wildwood

5-30-22

Roberto Ortiz-Ramirez

Cape May Court House

33

DWI

North Wildwood

5-30-22

Abigail Alicea

Morrisville, PA

21

Disorderly conduct

North Wildwood

5-30-22

Ashley Gonzalez

Glenside, PA

28

Disorderly conduct

North Wildwood

5-30-22

Kate McLaughlin

Southampton, PA

27

Disorderly conduct

North Wildwood

5-30-22

Brian Herbert

Southampton, PA

27

DWI

North Wildwood

5-30-22

Robert Browne

Delray Beach, FL

27

Driving with a suspended license

North Wildwood

5-30-22

Steven Chestnut

Vineland, NJ

30

Driving with a suspended license

North Wildwood

5-31-22

Austin Jones

Coutice, ON, Canada 

23

DWI

North Wildwood

5-31-22

Arthur Keel

Millville, NJ

46

Service of warrant

Sea Isle City

5-1-22

Kacie Rose Farrell

Drexel Hill, PA

24

Lamps required, DWI, careless driving

Sea Isle City

5-13-22

Evan J. Foulke

Egg Harbor Township, NJ

28

Simple assault, criminal mischief

Sea Isle City

5-21-22

Lauren P. Alkire

Hampton Falls, NH

20

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-21-22

Alexander Scott Koenig

MTG, PA

22

Burglary, theft, refusal to submit to breath test, DWI

Sea Isle City

5-26-22

Shane Campbell Osborne

Lower Gwynedd, PA

20

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-27-22

Maya N. Wahl

Ocean City

20

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-27-22

Ryan T. Makaila

Mount Laurel, NJ

20

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-27-22

Melissa Bocanegra

Fair Lawn, NJ

20

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-27-22

Luke McFall Jorris

The Woodlands, TX

20

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-27-22

Alexander V. Wall

Washington D.C.

19

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-28-22

Alexander B. Hussey

Marlton, NJ

23

Failure to exhibit documents, lamps required, DWI

Sea Isle City

5-28-22

Sam M. Ceniccola

Mount Laurel, NJ

20

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-28-22

Daniel Evan Chase

Sunnyside, Queens, NY

27

DWI, failure to maintain lane, careless driving

Sea Isle City

5-28-22

Madeleine Margaret Voss

Hatfield, PA

20

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-28-22

Patrick Owen Hunter

Lower Gwynedd, PA

20

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-28-22

Ryan Thomas Owen

Hatboro, PA

20

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-28-22

Omar Zakkout

Douglisville, PA

20

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-28-22

Dominic Christ Zampogna

Camp Hill, PA

20

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-28-22

Bryn Elizabeth Rochon

Downingtown, PA

19

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-28-22

Jackson Cole Intrieri

Ambler, PA

19

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-28-22

Matthew Bernard Fritz

Blue Bell, PA

19

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-28-22

Kyle Nicholas McConnell

Garnet Valley, PA

20

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-28-22

Oskar S. Heino

Medford, NJ

17

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-29-22

Juvenile

Medford, NJ

17

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-29-22

Eugene R. Mariano IV

Haddonfield, NJ

19

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-29-22

Jack C. Peterman

Haddonfield, NJ

20

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-29-22

Gabriel J. Goldman

Haddonfield, NJ

20

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-29-22

Lyndsey Grace Testen

Sayre, PA

18

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-29-22

Michael S. Brown

Lumberton, NJ

19

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-29-22

Nicholas Patrick Santo

Blue Bell, PA

19

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-29-22

Julianna Marie Bates

Southampton, PA

18

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-29-22

Mckayla Jade Holland

Lansdale, PA

19

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-29-22

Gina Marie Stoccardo

West Chester, PA

19

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-29-22

Emily Dawn Evina

Allentown, PA

20

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-29-22

Matthew J. McNamara

Lincroft, NJ

20

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-29-22

Nicholas Peter Anni

Media, PA

20

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-29-22

Jared Michael Glad

Coopersburg, PA

20

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-29-22

Alexa A. Therien

Marlton, NJ

18

Misrepresentation of age

Sea Isle City

5-30-22

Nicholas Gregory Scharf

Center Valley, PA

24

Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another

Stone Harbor

5-20-22

Robert Manzoni

Villas

38

Theft

Ocean City

5-6-22

Christopher Bultes

Galloway, NJ

29

Credit card offense

Ocean City

5-9-22

Eli Romy

Ocean City

39

Contempt

Ocean City

5-11-22

Lemuel Higgs

Ocean City

45

Eluding, obstructing the administration of law, suspended driver

Ocean City

5-13-22

Giovana Bove

Egg Harbor City, NJ

35

Burglary

Ocean City

5-13-22

Keith Parrish

Ocean City

62

Simple assault

Ocean City

5-13-22

Daniel Deklerk

Newfield, NJ

36

Contempt

Ocean City

5-17-22

Michael Stewart

Pennsville, NJ

32

DWI

Ocean City

5-22-22

Taylor Muraresku

Cinnaminson, NJ

18

Shoplifting

Ocean City

5-23-22

Antonio Buie

Atlantic City, NJ

33

Resisting arrest, defiant trespasser

Ocean City

5-24-22

Saquan Baldwin

Washington, DC

20

Receiving stolen property

Ocean City

5-24-22

Luo Tao

Los Angeles, CA

55

Receiving stolen property

Ocean City

5-25-22

Samuel Crouch

Newtownville, NJ

23

Contempt, suspended driver

Ocean City

5-26-22

Brian Harris

Ocean City

60

Burglary, criminal trespassing

Ocean City

5-29-22

Olivia Millard

Millville, NJ

23

Shoplifting

Ocean City

5-30-22

Nicholas Tenaglia

Furlong, PA

18

Shoplifting

Ocean City

5-30-22

Alexis Evans

Schnecksville, PA

20

Shoplifting

Ocean City

5-30-22

Kylie Burns

Perkasie, PA

18

Shoplifting

Ocean City

5-30-22

Cristian Landis

Schwenksville, PA

19

Disorderly conduct

Ocean City

5-30-22

Preston Catena

Southampton, PA

18

Disorderly conduct

Ocean City

5-30-22

Kevin Dosa

Southampton, PA

18

Disorderly conduct

Ocean City

5-30-22

Lily Taylor

Wallingford, PA

19

Shoplifting

Ocean City

5-30-22

Chad Conrad

Glen Mills, PA

19

Criminal mischief, disorderly conduct

Ocean City

5-31-22

Nikita Schaeffer

Bensalem, PA

18

Disorderly conduct

Ocean City

5-31-22

Cameron Law

Woolwich, NJ

19

Shoplifting

Ocean City

5-31-22

Julianna Brooks

Forest Hill, MD

18

Shoplifting

Ocean City

5-31-22

Ibntroy Gaines [sic]

Sicklerville, NJ

32

Aggravated assault, criminal mischief, simple assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, resisting arrest, hindering apprehension, harassment, disorderly conduct

Ocean City

5-31-22

Brian Harris

Ocean City

60

Defiant trespassing

Wildwood Crest

5-2-22

Christy A. Raffa

Mays Landing, NJ

36

Theft, forgery, contempt (x6)

Wildwood Crest

5-4-22

Luis D. Rodriguez

Wildwood

36

Driving without license, driving after license suspended or revoked, contempt

Wildwood Crest

5-9-22

Thomas J. O’Connor

Wildwood Crest

42

Harassment

Wildwood Crest

5-13-22

William H. Youells

Glenwood, NJ

54

Disorderly conduct

Wildwood Crest

5-13-22

Jodi M. Youells

Highland Lakes, NJ

44

Offensive language

Wildwood Crest

5-14-22

Gianna M. Hennessy

Williamstown, NJ

21

DWI, failure to observe traffic signals, careless driving

Wildwood Crest

5-14-22

Robert Benner

Rio Grande

43

Inconvenient annoyance

Wildwood Crest

5-14-22

Thomas J. O’Connor

Wildwood Crest

42

Inconvenient annoyance

Wildwood Crest

5-15-22

Brandon B. Curtis

Del Haven

26

DWI, refusal of breath samples, consumption of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, careless driving, driving after license suspended or revoked

Wildwood Crest

5-17-22

Jesse C. Day

Cape May

24

DWI, driving after license suspended or revoked, careless driving

Wildwood Crest

5-18-22

Kermy Torres-Rodriguez

North Wildwood

37

Contempt

Wildwood Crest

5-22-22

John Louis Hassiepen

Media, PA

53

Contempt

Wildwood Crest

5-26-22

Lauren M. Osmundsen

Cape May Court House

33

Failure to wear seatbelt, driving after license suspended or revoked, contempt

Wildwood Crest

5-26-22

Andrew E. Johnston

Wildwood

32

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, contempt

Wildwood Crest

5-28-22

Ryan Michael Hall

Elmira, NY

29

Offensive language

Wildwood Crest

5-28-22

Danny Rodriguez

Philadelphia, PA

35

Obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

Wildwood Crest

5-29-22

Mascary Romain

Upper Darby, PA

35

DWI, possession of an open alcoholic beverage, parking in the incorrect direction, parking in prohibited area

Wildwood Crest

5-29-22

Carlos M. Torres

Ewing, NJ

22

Criminal mischief (x2)

Wildwood Crest

5-29-22

Robert J. Cavanaugh

Levittown, PA

31

Contempt

Wildwood Crest

5-30-22

Gerardo Aiyala-Morales

Guttenberg, NJ

18

Hindering prosecution with false information

Wildwood Crest

5-30-22

Robert J. Chiarella

Edgewater, NJ

60

DWI, maintenance of lamps

Wildwood Crest

 

 

 

 

 

Wildwood

5-4-22

Marko Popovic

Blackwood, NJ

29

Bench warrant

Wildwood

5-5-22

Zachary Robinson

Wildwood

40

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, 

Wildwood

5-6-22

Geoffrey Scarinci

West Wildwood

44

Aggravated assault

Wildwood

5-9-22

Emily Gallagher

Del Haven

21

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle

Wildwood

5-10-22

Robert Vanliew

Erma

34

Defiant trespass

Wildwood

5-10-22

Daquann Smith

Cape May Court House

22

Aggravated assault

Wildwood

5-11-22

Barry Diggs

Somers Point, NJ

53

Obstruction

Wildwood

5-11-22

Julio Muriente-Gonzalez

Wildwood

32

Bench warrant

Wildwood

5-12-22

Sean Parquer

Cape May Court House

28

Bench warrant

Wildwood

5-12-22

Abigail Minark

Wildwood Crest

33

DWI

Wildwood

5-12-22

Amanda Bove

Villas

33

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Wildwood

5-12-22

Daniel Corkery

Wildwood

18

Weapons possession

Wildwood

5-13-22

Angel Velez

Wildwood

32

Lewdness

Wildwood

5-13-22

George Davis

Cape May Court House

21

Aggravated assault

Wildwood

5-15-22

Michelle Johnson

Rio Grande

53

DWI

Wildwood

5-15-22

Barry Diggs

Somers Point, NJ

53

Disorderly conduct

Wildwood

5-16-22

Fernando Garcia-Rojas

Bridgeton NJ

30

DWI

Wildwood

5-17-22

Stephanie Hudson

West Wildwood

36

Bad checks

Wildwood

5-19-22

Markwill Soto-Sotomayor

Villas

27

Bench warrant

Wildwood

5-19-22

Rakesh Patel

Wildwood

45

Violation of a temporary restraining order

Wildwood

5-20-22

Sandra Durham

Camden, NJ

53

Possession of paraphernalia

Wildwood

5-20-22

Michelle Schroth

Wildwood

51

Shoplifting

Wildwood

5-21-22

Demanuel Morris

Yonkers, NY

29

Simple assault

Wildwood

5-21-22

Gary Nelson

Cape May Court House

37

Possession of a weapon

Wildwood

5-22-22

Thomas Stevens

Wildwood

23

Criminal trespassing

Wildwood

5-22-22

Brandi Richards

Wildwood

24

Trespassing

Wildwood

5-23-22

Lamar Davis

Old Bridge, NJ

18

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Wildwood

5-24-22

Gary Thomson

Wildwood

68

DWI

Wildwood

5-26-22

Mark Tucci

Philadelphia, PA

41

Bench warrant

Wildwood

5-28-22

Booker, David

Wildwood

60

Trespassing

Wildwood

5-28-22

Shannon Glacken

Ridley Park, PA

20

Disorderly conduct

Wildwood

5-29-22

Christopher Kerner

Bristol, PA

19

Robbery

Wildwood

5-29-22

Xavier Peel

Wildwood

19

Bench warrant

Wildwood

5-30-22

Jordan Miller

Wildwood

32

Simple assault

Wildwood

5-30-22

Juliana Hujack

Philadelphia, PA

19

Disorderly conduct

Wildwood

5-30-22

Ronald Roy

Rio Grande

50

Open display in a public place

Wildwood

5-30-22

Ralph Otto

North Wildwood

58

Open display in a public place

Wildwood

5-31-22

Paul Casimiro-Reyes

Wildwood

34

Simple assault

West Wildwood

5-23-22

Geoffrey A Scarinci

Philadelphia, PA

Not Provided

Simple assault

West Wildwood

5-27-22

Daniel A. Rollick

West Wildwood

Not Provided

Simple assault, disorderly conduct

West Wildwood

5-28-22

Bridget L. Young

Cape May Court House

Not Provided

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, drug paraphernalia

*The Lower Township Police Department has informed the Herald that towns of residence are not tracked in their arrest report.

Any charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty.

