Ed. Note: The Herald utilized the Open Public Records Act to request information about arrests in Cape May County. We have laid out the information in an easy-to-read format below.
Town
Date
Name
Town of Residence
Age
Charges
Avalon
5-6-22
Jose A. Berroa-Cruz
Camden
39
ATS contempt warrant
Avalon
5-17-22
Michael A. Lacey
Blackwood
33
ATS contempt warrant (x2)
Avalon
5-17-22
Theodore A. Leonard
Avalon
37
Contempt, criminal trespassing
Cape May
5-1-22
Joseph Lopez
Wildwood
37
Contempt
Cape May
5-6-22
Eric Dandrow
Whiting, NJ
69
Simple assault
Cape May
5-11-22
Constance O’Connor
Cape May Court House
43
DWI
Cape May
5-21-22
Stone Robertson
Williamstown, KY
22
DWI
Cape May
5-29-22
Thomas J. Capaece
Newfield, NJ
41
Warrant arrest
Cape May
5-31-22
Richard H. Boyle
Wilmington, DE
32
Theft of services, hindering apprehension, wrongful impersonation
Lower Township
5-4-22
Adam T. Digiacomo
Not available*
29
Simple assault, criminal mischief, contempt
Lower Township
5-4-22
Brian C. Will
Not available*
31
Contempt
Lower Township
5-5-22
Jeffery W. Horberg
Not available*
31
Simple assault, criminal mischief
Lower Township
5-7-22
Eric Gerlacher
Not available*
33
Simple assault
Lower Township
5-7-22
Karen A. Mortimer
Not available*
52
Burglary, criminal mischief
Lower Township
5-10-22
Conner D. Overcash
Not available*
21
Contempt
Lower Township
5-11-22
John E. Arndts
Not available*
61
Contempt
Lower Township
5-11-22
Ian T. Hynds
Not available*
22
Contempt, harassment
Lower Township
5-12-22
David M. Cox
Not available*
55
Abandonment or neglect of an elderly person or disabled adult, contempt
Lower Township
5-12-22
Eric J. Slobodjian
Not available*
49
Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of weapons, terroristic threats
Lower Township
5-12-22
Brian W. Mack
Not available*
39
Disorderly conduct
Lower Township
5-15-22
Patrick A. Gheysens
Not available*
31
Simple assault, criminal mischief
Lower Township
5-17-22
Stephen J. Swartz
Not available*
57
DWI, close following, reckless driving
Lower Township
5-19-22
Jonathan W. Helton
Not available*
21
Hindering apprehension or prosecution, obstruction the administration of law
Lower Township
5-20-22
Amanda G. Kille
Not available*
53
Simple assault
Lower Township
5-20-22
Dill C. Nelson
Not available*
57
Simple assault
Lower Township
5-21-22
Richard M. Geronimo
Not available*
35
Simple assault
Lower Township
5-22-22
Amy L. Lopez
Not available*
39
Simple assault
Lower Township
5-23-22
Alexander N. Grogan
Not available*
26
Hindering apprehension or prosecution, obstruction the administration of law, unlawful weapons possession
Lower Township
5-24-22
Laura A. Price
Not available*
41
Shoplifting
Lower Township
5-26-22
Steven R. Nagle
Not available*
37
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, DWI, reckless driving
Lower Township
5-28-22
Pedro N. Cruz
Not available*
21
Hindering apprehension, obstructing the administration of the law
Lower Township
5-28-22
Waylen S. Simpson
Not available*
27
DWI
Lower Township
5-30-22
Wills F. Wareham III
Not available*
22
Contempt
Lower Township
5-30-22
Michael J. Tracy
Not available*
62
Contempt, burglary, theft, criminal mischief
Lower Township
5-31-22
Deborah A. Betancourt
Not available*
39
DWI
Lower Township
5-31-22
Brock M. Zurawski
Not available*
18
Disorderly conduct
Middle Township
5-1-22
Tiffany N. Galloway
Rio Grande
43
Shoplifting, ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
5-3-22
Mark A. Cucchi Jr.
Cape May Court House
18
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
5-3-22
Garrett H. Brough
Heislerville, NJ
40
Obstructing administration of the law, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting arrest, certain persons not to have weapons
Middle Township
5-4-22
John C. Schuster
Wildwood
26
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
5-4-22
Jonathan B. Murphy
Cape May
41
ACS contempt warrant
Middle Township
5-4-22
Name Redacted
Villas
36
Contempt
Middle Township
5-7-22
Josette A. Hill
Rio Grande
37
Shoplifting
Middle Township
5-9-22
John B. Zagiel III
North Cape May
35
Defiant trespassing
Middle Township
5-11-22
Holly Marie Dees
Cape May Court House
40
ACS contempt warrant
Middle Township
5-12-22
Kwandel F. Tokley
Wildwood
40
Kidnapping (x3), endangering the welfare of a child (x3), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, purposely and knowingly causing bodily injury to another, unlawful possession of 5 or more units of stramonium
Middle Township
5-12-22
Ronald Scott
Atlantic City
52
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, use of drug paraphernalia, ACS contempt warrant
Middle Township
5-12-22
Sean R. Parquer
Wildwood
28
ACS contempt warrant
Middle Township
5-14-22
Jose M. Perez
Wildwood
26
DWI
Middle Township
5-14-22
Angela D. Hall
Wildwood
32
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
5-14-22
Brianna Emma Smith
Philadelphia, PA
19
Shoplifting
Middle Township
5-14-22
Crystal G. Smith
Philadelphia, PA
44
Shoplifting
Middle Township
5-14-22
Name Redacted
Cape May Court House
48
Alarming conduct
Middle Township
5-15-22
Nick Keyshawn McNeal
Woodbine
22
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
5-15-22
Carlos A. Valentin-Espinosa
Wildwood
31
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
5-17-22
Frank Charles Craner
Rio Grande
34
NCIC warrant
Middle Township
5-17-22
James David Hagen
North Wildwood
32
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
5-17-22
Mark A. Cucchi Sr.
Cape May Court House
55
Fugitive from justice, NCIC warrant
Middle Township
5-17-22
Nicole A. Canalichio
Wildwood
38
Shoplifting
Middle Township
5-18-22
Name Redacted
Cape May Court House
43
Contempt order violation
Middle Township
5-18-22
Gregory A. Reynolds
NA, homeless
38
Disorderly conduct
Middle Township
5-22-22
Jessica Marie Miller
Cape May Court House
34
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
5-23-22
Joseph J. Rice
Cape May Court House
19
Eluding a law enforcement officer
Middle Township
5-23-22
Patricia L. Biedrzycki
Villas
20
Criminal trespassing
Middle Township
5-23-22
Joseph J. Rice
Cape May Court House
19
Criminal trespassing
Middle Township
5-25-22
John Montgomery Cutter
Cape May
46
ACS contempt warrant
Middle Township
5-25-22
Harmony R. Terrell
Cape May Court House
28
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Middle Township
5-25-22
Jesse J. Daisey
Cape May Court House
28
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Middle Township
5-25-22
Andrew J. Conte
Petersburg
43
ACS contempt warrant
Middle Township
5-25-22
Name Redacted
Cape May Court House
52
Purposely and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Middle Township
5-26-22
Dennis T. Axelsson
Cape May Court House
29
Burglary
Middle Township
5-26-22
Michael A. Heym
Cape May Court House
44
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (x2)
Middle Township
5-27-22
Macy Alexandra Castilho
Red Hill (no state provided)
28
Shoplifting
Middle Township
5-27-22
Joseph J. Rice
Cape May Court House
19
Cyber-harassment (x2)
Middle Township
5-28-22
Name Redacted
Not Provided
58
Purposely and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Middle Township
5-28-22
Ryan P. Freeling
Rio Grande
27
ATS contempt warrant
Middle Township
5-29-22
Christopher Scott Willette
Wallingford, PA
19
DWI
Middle Township
5-29-22
Rocio Ortiz-Martinez
Green Creek
34
Causing death in an accident while driving with a suspended license
Middle Township
5-29-22
Charles J. Lunn III
Wildwood
37
Endangering an injured victim (x2), aggravated assault (x2), DWI
Middle Township
5-30-22
Jahquees T. Johnson
Cape May Court House
23
Simple assault of a law enforcement officer classified as aggravated assault, eluding law enforcement, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, manufacture, distribution and dispense controlled dangerous substance, manufacture methamphetamine less than ½ Oz., use of drug paraphernalia, certain persons not to have weapons, unlawful possession of a weapon, failure to allow fingerprinting, NCIC warrant
Middle Township
5-30-22
Maikel G. Gendy
Wildwood
38
Shoplifting
Middle Township
5-31-22
Name Redacted
Cape May Court House
24
Simple assault
North Wildwood
5-1-22
Harry Williamson
Drexel Hill, PA
65
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
5-2-22
Terence Evans
North Wildwood
30
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
5-2-22
Rene Luiz
Wildwood
39
Driving without a license
North Wildwood
5-3-22
Tracy Vogt
Wildwood
49
Driving with a suspended license
North Wildwood
5-4-22
Sheilla Ramos Moreno
Wildwood
33
Suspended registration
North Wildwood
5-6-22
Christopher Goyco-Lopez
Wildwood
25
Driving with a suspended license
North Wildwood
5-6-22
Aaron Logan
Wildwood
53
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
5-6-22
Dwaine Taylor
Wildwood
35
Service of warrant (x2)
North Wildwood
5-6-22
Christina Huston
Villas
38
Driving with a suspended license
North Wildwood
5-6-22
Jessica Kuni
Wildwood
31
Driving with a suspended license
North Wildwood
5-6-22
Christopher Day
Villas
40
Driving with a suspended license
North Wildwood
5-7-22
Angel Tucker
Chester, PA
35
Driving with a suspended license
North Wildwood
5-12-22
Laudionel De Lima Salomao
Wildwood
37
Driving without a license
North Wildwood
5-12-22
Miguel Hernandez-Lopez
Pleasantville, NJ
34
Suspended registration
North Wildwood
5-14-22
Marcus Kelley
Cape May Court House
26
DWI
North Wildwood
5-15-22
Gino Delucas
Willow Grove, PA
31
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
5-15-22
Aaron Logan
Wildwood
53
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
5-17-22
Donald Falcone
Wildwood
44
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
5-21-22
Matthew Tracy
Manassas, VA
48
DWI
North Wildwood
5-21-22
Shawn O’Donnell
Wildwood
45
Aggravated assault
North Wildwood
5-22-22
Talia Gellura
Villas
21
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
5-22-22
Laci Maclacklin
Horsham, PA
41
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
5-22-22
Zachary Cerasi
Villas
22
Aggravated assault
North Wildwood
5-22-22
Abdelaziz Nawwar
Brooklyn, NY
65
Driving with a suspended license
North Wildwood
5-25-22
Steven Valloreo
Berlin, NJ
36
Careless driving
North Wildwood
5-25-22
Thomas Flamma
Vineland, NJ
56
Suspended registration
North Wildwood
5-26-22
Robert Dunphy
Flourtown, PA
47
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
5-27-22
Patrick Sanborn
Philadelphia, PA
24
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
5-27-22
William Kelly
Philadelphia, PA
22
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
5-27-22
John Nolan
King of Prussia, PA
38
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
5-27-22
Dominic Woerner
Philadelphia, PA
18
Hindering apprehension
North Wildwood
5-28-22
Jason McCauley
Somers, CT
40
DWI
North Wildwood
5-28-22
Robert Cast
Philadelphia, PA
47
DWI
North Wildwood
5-28-22
Quan Ziegler-Thayer
Stratford, NJ
23
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
5-28-22
Tyrone Davis
Winterville, NC
44
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
5-28-22
Jacob Simpson
Newtown Square, PA
21
Urinating in public
North Wildwood
5-28-22
Joseph Laffey
North Wildwood
49
Simple assault
North Wildwood
5-28-22
Matthew Wagner
Williamstown, NJ
26
Aggravated assault
North Wildwood
5-28-22
Andrew Paz
Philadelphia, PA
23
Driving with a suspended license
North Wildwood
5-29-22
Avinash Reddy
Flemington, NJ
25
Criminal trespassing
North Wildwood
5-29-22
Jason Viola
Cape May Court House
27
Driving with a suspended license
North Wildwood
5-29-22
Matthew Konen
Huntingdon Valley, PA
25
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
North Wildwood
5-29-22
David Zimmerman
Warminster, PA
21
Aggravated assault (simple assault of a police officer)
North Wildwood
5-30-22
William Gledhill
Sewell, NJ
39
Hindering apprehension
North Wildwood
5-30-22
Ryan Daniels
Trenton, NJ
26
Service of warrant
North Wildwood
5-30-22
Jeffrey Lang
West Chester, PA
21
Criminal trespassing
North Wildwood
5-30-22
William Ciccarelli
West Chester, PA
22
Criminal trespassing
North Wildwood
5-30-22
Roberto Ortiz-Ramirez
Cape May Court House
33
DWI
North Wildwood
5-30-22
Abigail Alicea
Morrisville, PA
21
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
5-30-22
Ashley Gonzalez
Glenside, PA
28
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
5-30-22
Kate McLaughlin
Southampton, PA
27
Disorderly conduct
North Wildwood
5-30-22
Brian Herbert
Southampton, PA
27
DWI
North Wildwood
5-30-22
Robert Browne
Delray Beach, FL
27
Driving with a suspended license
North Wildwood
5-30-22
Steven Chestnut
Vineland, NJ
30
Driving with a suspended license
North Wildwood
5-31-22
Austin Jones
Coutice, ON, Canada
23
DWI
North Wildwood
5-31-22
Arthur Keel
Millville, NJ
46
Service of warrant
Sea Isle City
5-1-22
Kacie Rose Farrell
Drexel Hill, PA
24
Lamps required, DWI, careless driving
Sea Isle City
5-13-22
Evan J. Foulke
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
28
Simple assault, criminal mischief
Sea Isle City
5-21-22
Lauren P. Alkire
Hampton Falls, NH
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-21-22
Alexander Scott Koenig
MTG, PA
22
Burglary, theft, refusal to submit to breath test, DWI
Sea Isle City
5-26-22
Shane Campbell Osborne
Lower Gwynedd, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-27-22
Maya N. Wahl
Ocean City
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-27-22
Ryan T. Makaila
Mount Laurel, NJ
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-27-22
Melissa Bocanegra
Fair Lawn, NJ
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-27-22
Luke McFall Jorris
The Woodlands, TX
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-27-22
Alexander V. Wall
Washington D.C.
19
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-28-22
Alexander B. Hussey
Marlton, NJ
23
Failure to exhibit documents, lamps required, DWI
Sea Isle City
5-28-22
Sam M. Ceniccola
Mount Laurel, NJ
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-28-22
Daniel Evan Chase
Sunnyside, Queens, NY
27
DWI, failure to maintain lane, careless driving
Sea Isle City
5-28-22
Madeleine Margaret Voss
Hatfield, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-28-22
Patrick Owen Hunter
Lower Gwynedd, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-28-22
Ryan Thomas Owen
Hatboro, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-28-22
Omar Zakkout
Douglisville, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-28-22
Dominic Christ Zampogna
Camp Hill, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-28-22
Bryn Elizabeth Rochon
Downingtown, PA
19
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-28-22
Jackson Cole Intrieri
Ambler, PA
19
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-28-22
Matthew Bernard Fritz
Blue Bell, PA
19
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-28-22
Kyle Nicholas McConnell
Garnet Valley, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-28-22
Oskar S. Heino
Medford, NJ
17
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-29-22
Juvenile
Medford, NJ
17
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-29-22
Eugene R. Mariano IV
Haddonfield, NJ
19
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-29-22
Jack C. Peterman
Haddonfield, NJ
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-29-22
Gabriel J. Goldman
Haddonfield, NJ
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-29-22
Lyndsey Grace Testen
Sayre, PA
18
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-29-22
Michael S. Brown
Lumberton, NJ
19
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-29-22
Nicholas Patrick Santo
Blue Bell, PA
19
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-29-22
Julianna Marie Bates
Southampton, PA
18
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-29-22
Mckayla Jade Holland
Lansdale, PA
19
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-29-22
Gina Marie Stoccardo
West Chester, PA
19
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-29-22
Emily Dawn Evina
Allentown, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-29-22
Matthew J. McNamara
Lincroft, NJ
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-29-22
Nicholas Peter Anni
Media, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-29-22
Jared Michael Glad
Coopersburg, PA
20
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-29-22
Alexa A. Therien
Marlton, NJ
18
Misrepresentation of age
Sea Isle City
5-30-22
Nicholas Gregory Scharf
Center Valley, PA
24
Purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another
Stone Harbor
5-20-22
Robert Manzoni
Villas
38
Theft
Ocean City
5-6-22
Christopher Bultes
Galloway, NJ
29
Credit card offense
Ocean City
5-9-22
Eli Romy
Ocean City
39
Contempt
Ocean City
5-11-22
Lemuel Higgs
Ocean City
45
Eluding, obstructing the administration of law, suspended driver
Ocean City
5-13-22
Giovana Bove
Egg Harbor City, NJ
35
Burglary
Ocean City
5-13-22
Keith Parrish
Ocean City
62
Simple assault
Ocean City
5-13-22
Daniel Deklerk
Newfield, NJ
36
Contempt
Ocean City
5-17-22
Michael Stewart
Pennsville, NJ
32
DWI
Ocean City
5-22-22
Taylor Muraresku
Cinnaminson, NJ
18
Shoplifting
Ocean City
5-23-22
Antonio Buie
Atlantic City, NJ
33
Resisting arrest, defiant trespasser
Ocean City
5-24-22
Saquan Baldwin
Washington, DC
20
Receiving stolen property
Ocean City
5-24-22
Luo Tao
Los Angeles, CA
55
Receiving stolen property
Ocean City
5-25-22
Samuel Crouch
Newtownville, NJ
23
Contempt, suspended driver
Ocean City
5-26-22
Brian Harris
Ocean City
60
Burglary, criminal trespassing
Ocean City
5-29-22
Olivia Millard
Millville, NJ
23
Shoplifting
Ocean City
5-30-22
Nicholas Tenaglia
Furlong, PA
18
Shoplifting
Ocean City
5-30-22
Alexis Evans
Schnecksville, PA
20
Shoplifting
Ocean City
5-30-22
Kylie Burns
Perkasie, PA
18
Shoplifting
Ocean City
5-30-22
Cristian Landis
Schwenksville, PA
19
Disorderly conduct
Ocean City
5-30-22
Preston Catena
Southampton, PA
18
Disorderly conduct
Ocean City
5-30-22
Kevin Dosa
Southampton, PA
18
Disorderly conduct
Ocean City
5-30-22
Lily Taylor
Wallingford, PA
19
Shoplifting
Ocean City
5-30-22
Chad Conrad
Glen Mills, PA
19
Criminal mischief, disorderly conduct
Ocean City
5-31-22
Nikita Schaeffer
Bensalem, PA
18
Disorderly conduct
Ocean City
5-31-22
Cameron Law
Woolwich, NJ
19
Shoplifting
Ocean City
5-31-22
Julianna Brooks
Forest Hill, MD
18
Shoplifting
Ocean City
5-31-22
Ibntroy Gaines [sic]
Sicklerville, NJ
32
Aggravated assault, criminal mischief, simple assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, resisting arrest, hindering apprehension, harassment, disorderly conduct
Ocean City
5-31-22
Brian Harris
Ocean City
60
Defiant trespassing
Wildwood Crest
5-2-22
Christy A. Raffa
Mays Landing, NJ
36
Theft, forgery, contempt (x6)
Wildwood Crest
5-4-22
Luis D. Rodriguez
Wildwood
36
Driving without license, driving after license suspended or revoked, contempt
Wildwood Crest
5-9-22
Thomas J. O’Connor
Wildwood Crest
42
Harassment
Wildwood Crest
5-13-22
William H. Youells
Glenwood, NJ
54
Disorderly conduct
Wildwood Crest
5-13-22
Jodi M. Youells
Highland Lakes, NJ
44
Offensive language
Wildwood Crest
5-14-22
Gianna M. Hennessy
Williamstown, NJ
21
DWI, failure to observe traffic signals, careless driving
Wildwood Crest
5-14-22
Robert Benner
Rio Grande
43
Inconvenient annoyance
Wildwood Crest
5-14-22
Thomas J. O’Connor
Wildwood Crest
42
Inconvenient annoyance
Wildwood Crest
5-15-22
Brandon B. Curtis
Del Haven
26
DWI, refusal of breath samples, consumption of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, careless driving, driving after license suspended or revoked
Wildwood Crest
5-17-22
Jesse C. Day
Cape May
24
DWI, driving after license suspended or revoked, careless driving
Wildwood Crest
5-18-22
Kermy Torres-Rodriguez
North Wildwood
37
Contempt
Wildwood Crest
5-22-22
John Louis Hassiepen
Media, PA
53
Contempt
Wildwood Crest
5-26-22
Lauren M. Osmundsen
Cape May Court House
33
Failure to wear seatbelt, driving after license suspended or revoked, contempt
Wildwood Crest
5-26-22
Andrew E. Johnston
Wildwood
32
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, contempt
Wildwood Crest
5-28-22
Ryan Michael Hall
Elmira, NY
29
Offensive language
Wildwood Crest
5-28-22
Danny Rodriguez
Philadelphia, PA
35
Obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct
Wildwood Crest
5-29-22
Mascary Romain
Upper Darby, PA
35
DWI, possession of an open alcoholic beverage, parking in the incorrect direction, parking in prohibited area
Wildwood Crest
5-29-22
Carlos M. Torres
Ewing, NJ
22
Criminal mischief (x2)
Wildwood Crest
5-29-22
Robert J. Cavanaugh
Levittown, PA
31
Contempt
Wildwood Crest
5-30-22
Gerardo Aiyala-Morales
Guttenberg, NJ
18
Hindering prosecution with false information
Wildwood Crest
5-30-22
Robert J. Chiarella
Edgewater, NJ
60
DWI, maintenance of lamps
Wildwood Crest
Wildwood
5-4-22
Marko Popovic
Blackwood, NJ
29
Bench warrant
Wildwood
5-5-22
Zachary Robinson
Wildwood
40
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance,
Wildwood
5-6-22
Geoffrey Scarinci
West Wildwood
44
Aggravated assault
Wildwood
5-9-22
Emily Gallagher
Del Haven
21
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle
Wildwood
5-10-22
Robert Vanliew
Erma
34
Defiant trespass
Wildwood
5-10-22
Daquann Smith
Cape May Court House
22
Aggravated assault
Wildwood
5-11-22
Barry Diggs
Somers Point, NJ
53
Obstruction
Wildwood
5-11-22
Julio Muriente-Gonzalez
Wildwood
32
Bench warrant
Wildwood
5-12-22
Sean Parquer
Cape May Court House
28
Bench warrant
Wildwood
5-12-22
Abigail Minark
Wildwood Crest
33
DWI
Wildwood
5-12-22
Amanda Bove
Villas
33
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Wildwood
5-12-22
Daniel Corkery
Wildwood
18
Weapons possession
Wildwood
5-13-22
Angel Velez
Wildwood
32
Lewdness
Wildwood
5-13-22
George Davis
Cape May Court House
21
Aggravated assault
Wildwood
5-15-22
Michelle Johnson
Rio Grande
53
DWI
Wildwood
5-15-22
Barry Diggs
Somers Point, NJ
53
Disorderly conduct
Wildwood
5-16-22
Fernando Garcia-Rojas
Bridgeton NJ
30
DWI
Wildwood
5-17-22
Stephanie Hudson
West Wildwood
36
Bad checks
Wildwood
5-19-22
Markwill Soto-Sotomayor
Villas
27
Bench warrant
Wildwood
5-19-22
Rakesh Patel
Wildwood
45
Violation of a temporary restraining order
Wildwood
5-20-22
Sandra Durham
Camden, NJ
53
Possession of paraphernalia
Wildwood
5-20-22
Michelle Schroth
Wildwood
51
Shoplifting
Wildwood
5-21-22
Demanuel Morris
Yonkers, NY
29
Simple assault
Wildwood
5-21-22
Gary Nelson
Cape May Court House
37
Possession of a weapon
Wildwood
5-22-22
Thomas Stevens
Wildwood
23
Criminal trespassing
Wildwood
5-22-22
Brandi Richards
Wildwood
24
Trespassing
Wildwood
5-23-22
Lamar Davis
Old Bridge, NJ
18
Unlawful possession of a weapon
Wildwood
5-24-22
Gary Thomson
Wildwood
68
DWI
Wildwood
5-26-22
Mark Tucci
Philadelphia, PA
41
Bench warrant
Wildwood
5-28-22
Booker, David
Wildwood
60
Trespassing
Wildwood
5-28-22
Shannon Glacken
Ridley Park, PA
20
Disorderly conduct
Wildwood
5-29-22
Christopher Kerner
Bristol, PA
19
Robbery
Wildwood
5-29-22
Xavier Peel
Wildwood
19
Bench warrant
Wildwood
5-30-22
Jordan Miller
Wildwood
32
Simple assault
Wildwood
5-30-22
Juliana Hujack
Philadelphia, PA
19
Disorderly conduct
Wildwood
5-30-22
Ronald Roy
Rio Grande
50
Open display in a public place
Wildwood
5-30-22
Ralph Otto
North Wildwood
58
Open display in a public place
Wildwood
5-31-22
Paul Casimiro-Reyes
Wildwood
34
Simple assault
West Wildwood
5-23-22
Geoffrey A Scarinci
Philadelphia, PA
Not Provided
Simple assault
West Wildwood
5-27-22
Daniel A. Rollick
West Wildwood
Not Provided
Simple assault, disorderly conduct
West Wildwood
5-28-22
Bridget L. Young
Cape May Court House
Not Provided
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, drug paraphernalia
*The Lower Township Police Department has informed the Herald that towns of residence are not tracked in their arrest report.
Any charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty.