Ed. Note: The Herald utilized the Open Public Records Act to request information about arrests in Cape May County. We have laid out the information in an easy-to-read format below. Any charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty.
Avalon March 2022 Arrest Report
Alexander J. Hagan, 29, from Philadelphia, PA, was arrested on March 26 and charged with two counts of Driving While Intoxicated.
Cape May March 2022 Arrest Report
Sherron L. Grays, 45, from Pennsauken, NJ, was arrested on March 18 and charged with Theft of Lost Property.
John P. Murphy, 19, from Villas, was arrested on March 21 and charged with Criminal Mischief.
Erin M. Schley, 52, from West Cape May, was arrested on March 24 and charged with Aggravated Assault on Officer, Aggravated Assault on First Aid and Violent Behavior.
Deanna M. Glose, 49, from Harleysville, PA, was arrested on March 26 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Adele M. Grimfelt, 42, from Hoboken, NJ, was arrested on March 28 and charged with Shoplifting and Contempt.
Antonio D. Johnson, 34, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 30 and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Driving with a Suspended or Revoked License.
Lower Township March 2022 Arrest Report
Juan D. Alvarez Ramirez, 68, was arrested on March 1 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Jose J. Gonzalez, 47, was arrested on March 1 and charged with Contempt.
Aaron J. Moyer Sr., 25, was arrested on March 4 and charged with Burglary, Harassment and Criminal Mischief.
Shawn P. Freeling, 21, was arrested on March 7 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving and Immediate Notice of Accident.
Andrew J. Hollingsworth, 30, was arrested on March 10 and charged with Burglary and Theft by Unlawful Taking.
John H. Leszezynski, 42, was arrested on March 11 and charged with Possession, Use or Being Under the Influence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Contempt.
Bryan E. Myers, 37, was arrested on March 12 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Reckless Driving.
Charles R. Hildebrandt, 43, was arrested on March 14 and charged with Simple Assault.
Joseph R. Barbella, 75, was arrested on March 16 and charged with Simple Assault.
Jose J. Gonzalez, 47, was arrested on March 21 and charged with Contempt.
Tracie L. Aldridge, 45, was arrested on March 21 and charged with Contempt.
Joseph S. Steel, 41, was arrested on March 22 and charged with Terroristic Threats.
Thomas J. Moffett, 62, was arrested on March 28 and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking.
Middle Township March 2022 Arrest Report
Kyle J. Stillwagon, 27, from Villas was arrested on March 1 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving and Refusal to Take a Breathalyzer
Name Redacted, 60, from Cape May Court House was arrested on March 1 and charged with Purposely and knowingly causing bodily injury to another.
Dayianna L. Harris, 19, from Cape May Court House was arrested on March 5 and charged with an NCIC warrant.
Katie E. Kurz, 35, from Dennis Township was arrested on March 7 and charged with shoplifting.
David O. Fontanez, 42, from Atlantic City was arrested on March 9 and charged with shoplifting, possession of tools for the purpose of a burglary and the use of drug paraphernalia.
Name Redacted, 45, from Wildwood was arrested on March 9 and charged with purposely and knowingly causing bodily injury to another and threat to kill.
Nicole M. Adrian, 26, from Rio Grande was arrested on March 10 and charged with criminal trespassing.
Michael M. Nehr, 22, from Wildwood was arrested on March 10 and charged with defiant trespassing.
Name Redacted, 47, from North Wildwood was arrested on March 10 and charged with simple assault.
Brent Dale Woods, 33, from Indiana was arrested on March 11 and charged with an NCIC warrant.
John S. Papale, 35, from Cape May was arrested on March 11 and charged with theft.
Kimberly A. McCool, 34, from Del Haven was arrested on March 12 and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and failure to observe traffic lanes.
Nicole M. Adrian, 26, from Rio Grande was arrested on March 15 and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and theft.
Triana Trussell, 32, from Woodbine was arrested on March 16 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substances.
Name Redacted, 58, from Cape May Court House was arrested on March 16 and charged with aggravated assault.
Thomas J. Rossman, 33, from Cape May Court House was arrested on March 17 and charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, obstruction of the administration of law and disorderly conduct.
Nicole E. Johnson, 43, from North Cape May was arrested on March 17 and charged with an NCIC warrant.
Kayleigh M. Crawley, 35, from Rio Grande was arrested on March 17 and charged with an ATS contempt warrant.
Alexa K. James, 30, from Cape May Court House was arrested on March 18 and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, contempt of court and hindering apprehension.
Holly D. Righter, 34, from Wildwood was arrested on March 18 and charged with shoplifting.
Barbara A. Cerasi, 56, from Cape May was arrested on March 19 and charged with an NCIC warrant.
Ralph Joseph Otto, 58, from North Wildwood was arrested on March 19 and charged with two counts of ACS contempt warrant.
Mark D. Joseph, 55, from Morristown was arrested on March 20 and charged with burglary and criminal mischief.
Brittany J. Kosak, 29, from Cape May Court House was arrested on March 21 and charged with hindering apprehension, use of drug paraphernalia and an NCIC warrant.
Miguel Vazquez, 26, from Rio Grande was arrested on March 21 and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, use of drug paraphernalia and an NCIC warrant.
Anthony J. Staley, 33, from Cape May Court House was arrested on March 22 and charged with use of drug paraphernalia, ACS contempt warrant, two counts of ATS contempt warrants and an NCIC warrant.
Bruce Lupton, 69, from Avalon was arrested on March 22 and charged with reckless driving, disregarding marked lanes and driving while intoxicated.
Ian Edward Beerle, 36, from Camden was arrested on March 22 and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and carrying as a certain person not to have weapons.
Matthew D. McCullough, 31, from Villas was arrested on March 22 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Jasmine N. Daniels, 35, from Cape May Court House was arrested on March 23 and charged with an ATS contempt warrant.
Katherine A. Heath, 37, from North Wildwood was arrested on March 23 and charged with shoplifting.
Kurt E. Johnson, 38, from Villas was arrested on March 24 and charged with an ATS contempt warrant.
David M. Kelly, 45, from Cape May Court House was arrested on March 24 and charged with trespassing.
Name Redacted, 19, from Leesburg was arrested on March 25 and charged with contempt for violating an order.
Joseph P. Rubini Jr., 39, from Cape May Court House was arrested on March 25 and charged with shoplifting.
Dawn M. Lloyd, 52, from Villas was arrested on March 26 and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and the use of drug paraphernalia.
Ralph Joseph Otto, 58, from North Wildwood was arrested on March 26 and charged with shoplifting, two counts of an ACS contempt warrant and an ATS contempt warrant.
Reily Q. Taylor, 22, from North Cape May was arrested on March 27 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Jim Lee Hercher, 38, from Cape May was arrested on March 28 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Kalijah A. Anderson, 24, from Cape May Court House was arrested on March 29 and charged with inconvenient annoyance.
April A. Moss, 32, from Del Haven was arrested on March 30 and charged with being a fugitive from justice and an NCIC warrant.
Name Redacted, 29, from Cape May was arrested on March 30 and charged with purposefully and knowingly causing bodily injury to another.
Sherman R. Martin, 48, from Ocean View was arrested on March 30 and charged with shoplifting.
James Garry Johnson Jr., 29, from Port Norris was arrested on March 31 and charged with an ACS contempt warrant.
Jennifer L. Cruz, 39, from Rio Grande was arrested on March 31 and charged with an ATS contempt warrant.
Angel M. Velez, 61, from Wildwood was arrested on March 31 and charged with a warrant.
Miguel A. Castillo-Hernandez, 34, from Rio Grande was arrested on March 31 and charged with two counts of using drug paraphernalia and the possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
North Wildwood March 2022 Arrest Report
Halley Tucci, 23, from Vineland, NJ, was arrested on March 13 and charged with Driving with a Suspended License.
Dominic Dipletro, 30, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 14 and charged with Driving with a Suspended License.
William Smith, 39, from Franklinville, NJ, was arrested on March 16 and charged with Driving with a Suspended License.
Troy Garrison, 55, from Wildwood, was arrested on March.16 on an Active Warrant.
Joseph Laffey, 49, from North Wildwood, was arrested on March 16 on an Active Warrant.
Paul Robon, 28, from Villas, was arrested on March 17 and charged with Driving with a Suspended License.
Stephanie Alper-Tucci, 39, from Cape May, was arrested on March 18 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Everett Shaw, 58, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 18 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Joseph Corson, 38, from Doylestown, PA, was arrested on March 19 and charged with Driving with a Suspended License.
Luis Rodriguez, 26, from Cape May Court House, was arrested on March 20 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Andrew Johnston, 31, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 23 on a National Crime Information Center hit.
Austin Cruz, 27, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 25 and charged as a Fugitive from Justice.
Anne Kimbre, 49, from Philadelphia, was arrested on March 25 and charged with Simple Assault.
Nadalie Hamilton, 18, from Cape May, was arrested on March 25 and charged with Driving with Suspended Registration.
Felipe Matias Arreola, 33, from Dorchester, NJ, was arrested on March 26 and charged with Driving with a Suspended Driver’s License.
Frances Faulkner-Crocker, 60, from Sewell, NJ, was arrested on March 26 and charged with Driving with Suspended Registration.
Nicholas Grone, 31, from Villas, was arrested on March 26 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Brandon Bossuyt, 24, from North Wildwood, was arrested on March 30 and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
Andrew Cole, 43, from North Wildwood, was arrested on March 31 and charged with Terroristic Threats.
Raul Garbes-Moreao, 37, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 31 and charged with Driving Without a License.
Ocean City March 2022 Arrest Report
Nahbirrah Ellerbee, 28, from Pleasantville, NJ, was arrested on March 1 and charged with Theft.
Petro Delmonico, 51, from Reading, PA, was arrested on March 1 and charged with Theft and Burglary No Force.
David Robinson, 39, from Ocean City, was arrested on March 2 and charged with Simple Assault.
Tiffany Carter, 44, from Greensboro, NC, was arrested on March 4 and charged with Forgery and Theft.
Luciano Lubrano, 22, from Ocean City, was arrested on March 6 and charged with Simple Assault.
George Crouch, 40, from Atlantic City, NJ, was arrested on March 6 and charged with Contempt.
Luciano Lubrano, 22, from Ocean City, was arrested on March 6 and charged with Contempt.
Gary Wilson, 45, from Bridgeton, NJ, was arrested on March 8 and charged with Contempt.
George Spackman, 20, from Marmora, NJ, was arrested on March 11 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Michael Schlembach, 48, from Ocean City, was arrested on March 12 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
George Glenn, 63, from Ocean City, was arrested on March 12 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Malcolm Ross, 35, from Tuscaloosa, AL, was arrested on March 15 and charged with Theft.
Mark Saccetti, 53, from Doylestown, PA, was arrested on March 19 and charged with Simple Assault.
Roberto Contreras, 22, from Lindenwood, NJ, was arrested on March 19 and charged with Contempt.
Hunter Foley, 25, from Northfield, NJ, was arrested on March 20 and charged with Harassment.
Michael Sprague, 40, from Vineland, NJ, was arrested on March 26 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Antonio Buie, 33, from Atlantic City, NJ, was arrested on March 27 and charged with Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Assault and Criminal Mischief.
Juan Ruiz, 37, from Marmora, NJ, was arrested on March 27 and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Certain Weapons and Driving While Intoxicated.
Mark Mccormick, 35, from Ocean City, was arrested on March 28 and charged with Simple Assault.
Harry Boardman, 63, from Ocean City, was arrested on March 28 and charged with Theft.
Sea Isle City March 2022 Arrest Report
Pedro Hernandez, 47, from Camden, NJ, was arrested on March 3 and charged with Unlicensed Driver, Exhibiting License Info of Another, Driving While Driver’s License Suspended and Improper Turns.
Jorge I. Ruiz, 65, from Camden, NJ, was arrested on March 3 and charged with Fictitious Plates, Unregistered Vehicle and Uninsured Motorist/Vehicle.
Matthew L. Nagle, 44, from Seaville, NJ, was arrested on March 10 and charged with Defiant Trespassing – Communication, Defiant Trespassing, Obstruction and Resisting Arrest.
Bernard J. Feeley, 45, from Sea Isle City, was arrested on March 11 and charged with Criminal Mischief with Damage, Burglary by Entering Structure, Theft of Movable Property and Possession of Burglary Tools.
Ryan T. Slater, 23, from Barrington, NJ, was arrested on March 12 and charged with Driving While Under the Influence, Careless Driving Likely to Endanger Person and Speeding.
Wesley J. Bridges, 36, from Philadelphia, PA, was arrested on March 13 and charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Dennis M. Staley Jr., 35, from Cape May Court House, was arrested on March 15 and charged as a Fugitive from Justice.
Brian E. McGraw, 40, from Holmdel, NJ, was arrested on March 18 and charged with Driving While Under the Influence and Careless Driving Likely to Endanger Person.
Stone Harbor March 2022 Arrest Report
James Procyson, 51, from Stone Harbor, was arrested on March 3 and charged as a Fugitive from Justice.
West Wildwood March 2022 Arrest Report
The West Wildwood Police Department did not report any arrests in March 2022.
Wildwood March 2022 Arrest Report
Anthony Staley, 33, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 1 and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Jeffrey Willis, 55, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 2 on a Bench Warrant.
David Booker, 60, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 4 and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Maryann Drosey, 59, from Wildwood Crest, was arrested on March 6 and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
Nyejai Price, 26, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 6 and charged with Simple Assault.
David Booker, 60, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 6 and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Sarah Jacobs, 33, from North Wildwood, was arrested on March 7 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Kristiel Aletriz, 19, from Rio Grande, was arrested on March 7 and charged with Eluding.
Phyllis Jantti, 53, from Wildwood Crest, was arrested on March 8 and charged with Endangering Welfare.
Luvone Jantti, 57, from Wildwood Crest, was arrested on March 8 and charged with Endangering Welfare.
Sean Hannan, 29, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 9 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Angel Velez, 31, from North Wildwood, was arrested on March 9 and charged with Burglary.
Miguel Castillo-Hernandez, 33, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 10 and charged with Burglary.
Luis Monroig-Gonzalez, 35, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 12 on a Bench Warrant.
Tylan Mcneal, 28, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 14 and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
Tara Tronco, 42, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 14 and charged with Simple Assault.
Antonio Johnson, 34, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 15 on a Bench Warrant.
Robert Nichols, 37, from Cape May Court House, was arrested on March 16 and charged with Theft.
Margarito Perez-Jimenez, 27, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 17 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Robert Stephenson, 39, from Trappe, PA, was arrested on March 17 and charged as a Fugitive from Justice.
Zachary Robinson, 40, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 18 and charged with Controlled Dangerous Substance/Possession: Influence.
Matthew Hayes, 36, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 18 and charged with Simple Assault.
Ross Sietki, 21, from North Cape May, was arrested on March 18 on a Bench Warrant.
Michael Hastings, 21, from Villas, was arrested on March 19 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Robert Vanliew, 34, from Erma, was arrested on March 14 and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Alexander Perez-Valentin, 39, from Pleasantville, NJ, was arrested on March 19 on a Bench Warrant.
Gabriel Vance, 20, from Berlin, NJ, was arrested on March 20 and charged with Aggravated Assault.
William Copeland, 22, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 20 on a Bench Warrant.
Pablo Moya, 32, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 20 and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
Christian Reyes-Maldonado, 32, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 25 and charged with Theft.
Wilfredo Santiago-Lopez, 24, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 26 and charged with Bias Intimidation.
Wildwood Crest March 2022 Arrest Report
Thomas J. O’Connor, 42, from Wildwood Crest, was arrested on March 5 and charged with Attempting to Cause Purposely/Knowingly Bodily Injury to Another.
John S. Papale, 35, from Cape May, was arrested on March 11 and charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Wrong Way on a One-Way Street and Maintenance of Lamps.
Thomas J. O’Connor, 42, from Wildwood Crest, was arrested on March 18 and charged with Attempting to Cause Purposely/Knowingly Bodily Injury to Another.
Demanuel M. Morris, 29, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 24 and charged with Contempt of Court.
Lacey D. Snow-Hamilton, 38, from Wildwood, was arrested on March 31 and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking.
Marie Evans, 46, from Philadelphia, PA, was arrested on March 31 and charged with Contempt of Court.
Denise R. Dukes, 55, from Philadelphia, PA, was arrested on March 31 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Improper Lighting – Altering Equipment, Wrong Way on a One-Way Street and Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test.
The above is based on information obtained from law enforcement. The above-named individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.