CHARLES KANE 

BRIDGETON - A man who admitted to causing the death of a three-year-old North Wildwood boy will reportedly be released from prison early, due to Covid.

In 2012, Charles Kane Jr., of Lower Township, reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to a count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter for a 15-year state prison sentence. 

Kane, who had been put in charge of babysitting Elijah Ulbrich Feb. 25, 2010, admitted under questioning from his attorney, John Tumelty, that he shoved the boy into the refrigerator with significant force, causing him to hit his head, when Kane became upset that the child wet his pants, the Press of Atlantic City reported at the time.

Elijah Ulbrich died in the hospital weeks later. His parents, Christina and Richard Ulbrich, who have since reportedly relocated to Nevada, did not support the plea agreement and had requested that prosecutors try the case, hoping for a murder conviction and longer sentence.  

“I don’t think justice was served,” Christina Ulbrich reportedly told Judge Ray Batten during sentencing. 

Now Ulbrich reportedly has a renewed anger after learning Kane will walk free. He was required to serve 85% of the 15-year sentence, but will now be sprung by March 26, according to the Press’ report. He had previously been scheduled for release in November, the Press report said. 

The state’s Covid protocols for prisoners allow certain inmates, meeting certain conditions, to be released early. Kane is still being held in South Woods State Prison, in Bridgeton, as of Mar. 4, online records show. 

"Violent offenders should not be allowed out of jail, period," Ulbrich told the Press. "I'm just disgusted."

