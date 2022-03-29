BRIDGETON - A man convicted of killing a North Wildwood toddler in 2010, by slamming him into a refrigerator after becoming upset that the child wet his pants, was reportedly released early from prison March 26.
Charles Kane Jr., who had been put in charge of babysitting Elijah Ulbrich, admitted in 2012 under questioning from his attorney, John Tumelty, that he shoved the boy into the refrigerator with significant force, causing him to hit his head, when Kane became upset that the child wet his pants, the Press of Atlantic City reported at the time.
The admission was part of a plea to a first-degree aggravated manslaughter charge after Kane reached an agreement with prosecutors in 2012 to serve 15 years in state prison.
Kane was required to serve at least 85% of the 15 year sentence, and had been scheduled for release in November, but new protocols in place because of the Covid pandemic allowed him to be released eight months early, the Press reported.
His parents, Christina and Richard Ulbrich, who have since reportedly relocated to Nevada, did not support the plea agreement and had requested that prosecutors try the case, hoping for a murder conviction and longer sentence.
“I don’t think justice was served,” Christina Ulbrich reportedly told Judge Ray Batten during the sentencing hearing in 2012. According to the Press they were again upset by the news of Kane's early release.
