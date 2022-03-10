POLICE LINE POLICE TAPE CRIME SCENE FILE STOCK PHOTO LOGO
WILDWOOD - Police arrested a local man March 6 after responding to a 911 call of a domestic dispute to find the home in disarray and an alleged victim with apparent physical injuries, but no suspect on the scene. 

Wildwood Police Department announced the arrest of Nyejai Price, 26, who they said they found a short time later after their investigation established probable cause that he was responsible for the injuries to the alleged victim and alleged damage to the property. 

Price, of Wildwood, did not cooperate with police, they said. He ignored officers’ commands to stop and resisted attempts to place him under arrest, according to a department release.

Price was charged with Simple Assault, Obstruction of the Administration of Law and Resisting Arrest, all disorderly persons offenses.

The charges were placed on a warrant complaint and Price was lodged in Cape May County jail, police said.

